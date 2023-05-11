5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley: Cyclists hold inaugural Rock River rides

Think you’re ready to bike along the Rock River? There just might be a short trail with your name on it. If you’re a competitive cyclist, there’s also longer jaunts. So pump up those tires and check the handlebars and gears if you’re going to take part in the inaugural Rock River Madness this weekend. But if you’re interested in less vigorous pursuits, then 5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley has also got you covered.
1 Pedal power. Rock River Madness is a two-day cycling event for riders of all skill levels ages 10 and older on Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14. Lowell Park will serve as the base camp for the event. “We are thrilled to host this event and give participants the opportunity to discover the beauty and diversity of our region through the eyes of a cyclist,” said Jermey Englund, executive director of Discover Dixon and the event organizer. There are three trail courses, at 6-, 10- and 13-mile lengths with 10 a.m. starts. There is a 100-mile road course that starts 8 a.m. Saturday. There are also 30- and 55-mile road courses. Registration is $65. (Local folks are also invited to participate in the Rock River Valley Bicycle Club’s Richard Mardauss Ride to Work Challenge on Friday; check in is at Green River Cyclery in Dixon).
2 Vintage finds. The Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society Antique Sale, will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 13 at Loveland History Museum, 513 W. Second St., Dixon
3 Tops in watercolor. The Illinois Watercolor Society National Exhibition continues through May 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon.
4 Girl power. “The Revolutionists” continues its run with performances 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Dixon Stage Left. It’s a comedy set in 1793 Paris during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. The cast features Mali Mills of Los Angeles as Marianne Angelle. Other shows are May 18-20. Tickets are $30, discounted for students.
5 Into focus. Through the Lens, a summer photography exhibit, opens 5 p.m., Friday, May 12, at Woodlawn Arts Academy, 2807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling. The exhibit continues May 15-Aug. 11.
Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know about it. Please submit information including photos for Shaw Local News Network’s weekly calendars to https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/. Include a contact person and phone number.