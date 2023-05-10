Hundreds attend Tri-County Gun Club’s annual open house

POLO – About 750 people attended Tri-County Gun Club’s 22nd annual open house Saturday and Sunday at its almost 100-acre site at 3319 Brookville Road between Polo and Milledgeville.

The club, founded in 1965 and one of the top four largest in the state, boasts about the same number of members, primarily from Lee, Ogle, Whiteside and Carroll counties, but also from farther away, said club President Dale Hayen of Sterling.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Teresa Blackburn tries her hand at trap shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Tri-County Gun Club’s open house. The Polo area club opened their ranges for visitors to learn about guns and gun safety and try their hand at shooting many different styles and calibers. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

About 25% of club members hail from east of DeKalb, Hayen said, and from Mendota to Chicago.

New members always are welcome and can check out TCGC’s Facebook page and website for the calendar of competitions and other public events, which are a good time to come check out the amenities in person, Hayen said.

The club has nine multi-use ranges, two rifle ranges and three trap fields, all outdoors and open year-round, but given the size of the site, “it never really looks busy,” Hayen said.

“There’s a lot to do out there,” he said.

Gun safety and concealed carry classes also are available.

Go to tcgc.net or find the club on Facebook for information.