Samuel Neisewander is Newman student of the month for May

Samuel Neisewander is student of the month for May at Newman Central Catholic. He is a 17-year-old senior from Dixon. His parents are Cindy Neisewander and Ray Neisewander III. His siblings are Brittany Shannon, Brandon Neisewander, Jonathan Neisewander and Jacob Neisewander.
What class do you find really engaging?
Neisewander: I find English 101/103 to be especially engaging because it applies critical reasoning skills to arguments you might find in your day to day life. Dissecting beliefs, opinions and claims to come to a more educated understanding of a concept is an invaluable skill and endlessly engaging to boot. Our class’s teacher, Mrs. Donna Spencer, is a wonderful woman who continually challenges us to be better thinkers and more powerful writers, and the time I’ve spent learning with her and working with my classmates has been some of the most fulfilling time I’ve spent at Newman Central Catholic High School.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
Neisewander: I plan to study computer science at the University of Notre Dame and pursue my passions for software development and consumer technology.
What are your two favorite activities?
Neisewander: My favorite extracurricular activity, by far, has been working on Newman’s literary magazine, The Salesian. The project has been a labor of love that my closest friends and I dedicated amazing efforts towards, and the finished product is something I’m very, very proud of. By virtue of The Salesian, not only did I get the chance to work in a student-led, collaborative setting with my classmates, but I also gained tons of experience using professional design software. I’ve had loads of fun working on The Salesian, and I would encourage everyone to take a look at this year’s issue! My second favorite extracurricular is Math Team. I loved having the chance to experience a state math competition this year with my pre-calculus and oral teammates, and I love the process of working through more difficult problems than the ones we normally face in the classroom. Even though math competitions can be overwhelming at times, the engaging nature of the contest and the camaraderie you experience competing with your closest friends is something that’s really hard to match.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
Neisewander: Our junior prom was easily one of the most memorable and fun experiences of my entire high school career. Since the theme was Casino Night, my friends and I spent countless weekends practicing Texas hold ‘em, telling stories, and enjoying each others’ company. Then, on the night of the dance, we all had tons of fun leaning into the fanciness and competing with each other playing cards. Throughout high school, there have been many small moments that my classmates and I have bonded, but junior prom is one of the most pronounced ones.
What is your hope for the future?
Neisewander: Something that makes me really happy is helping people engage with their curiosity. Now, information about virtually every topic under the sun is easily accessible through the Internet, and as a result more people can become as powerful as they are curious. My hope for the future is for more people to engage with their interests, and to be able to convert their curiosity into knowledge, and their knowledge into success.
