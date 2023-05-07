Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed April 21-28

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Shirley S. and Kenneth S. Feldman to Daniel Freed, 1307 Timberland Drive, Sterling, $125,000.

Arnie R. Nusbaum tp Kevin M. and Rebekah L. Koester, 2707 W. Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls, $167,000.

Kalyan Investments LLC to Cameron Lee and Courtney Lee Roach, 28649 Woodside Drive, Rock Falls, $165,000.

Hide Away Hills to Kyle W. and Melissa A. W. Foster, one parcel on Quail Hollow Court, Fenton, $13,000.

The Multi Use Complex to Dan H. and Jill R. Nederhoff, one parcel on 22nd Avenue, Fulton, $79,200.

City of Fulton to Chase and Sons LLC, two parcels on Progress Drive, Fulton, $123,110.

Jordan L. Robichaud to Alexander M. Wegener, 511 N. Genesee St., Morrison, $152,000.

Alfred C. and Julia A. Jordan to Corey A. and Lora L. Council, 5392 Schafer Road, Fulton, $19,000.

James William and Duane J. Eads to Lisa E. Barnes, 705 Buttercup Lane, Prophetstown, $0.

Michael J. and Judith M. Smithee to Patricia Ohlson and Cole McDivitt, 24779 Front St., Sterling, $124,000.

Craig Woodley to Kevin Vanderploeg, 8487 Luther Road, Rock Falls, $140,000.

Joshua P. Hickley to Andrew J. Bailey, 406 W. 19th St., Rock Falls, $76,000.

Regal Investments LLC to Danielle McFadden Carroll, 1002 Ave A, Rock Falls, $35,000.

Kasey M. Young to Briana M. Cook, 606 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls, $58,000.

Jennifer L. Pastor Rojop, formerly Saunders, to Andrew S. and Robin A. Piper, 1734 North St., Sterling, $55,000.

Jacklin R. Bales Estate, Jason C. and Robert E. Bales and Crystal K. Anger to Crystal K. and Ronald E. Anger Jr., 2106 Walter St., Rock Falls, $55,000.

James H. Schuetz to Judith Ann K. Baldwin, 2301 22nd Ave., Sterling, $182,000.

Stephanie A. Bohms to Damian D. Hall, 404 First St., Lyndon, $20,000.

Paul Venhuizen Estate and Derek M. and Benjamin A. Venhuizen to Eddis Fazliu, 808 12th Ave., Fulton, $40,000.

Quit claim deed

Rosa L. and Matthew T. Webb to Jessica Sweitzer, one parcel in Mt. Pleasant Township, $0.

Trustees deeds

Douglas D. and Nelda A. Klendworth to Ruth Ann Hazen, two parcels in Erie Township, $0.

Nelda A. Klendworth Trust to Tiffany Lothfink and Cameron D. and Jeffrey D. Klendworth, five parcels in Erie Township, $0.

Jack D. Klendworth Living Trust to Douglas D. Klendworth and Ruth Ann Hazen, three parcels in Erie Township, $0.

Trust No. 401258, First National Bank Amboy, trustee, to Marilyn M. Bernard, 28929 Surrey Drive, Sterling, $0.

Executors deeds

Joyce L. Preston Estate to Kali L. Hubbard, 19312 Coleta Road, Sterling, $57,500.

Deborah S. Cole Perez Estate to Bradley S. Scheidecker, 1002 W. Third St., Sterling, $32,000.

Deeds

Whiteside County sheriff to RCF 2 Acquisition Trust, US Bank Trust, trustee, 1211 W. 19th Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

MS Investment Group Inc. to Land Trust 44190500, First Mid Wealth Management Co., 718B Jackson St., Prophetstown, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Leonard P. Steen to Agustin Luna Maldonado and Fabiola Arevalo De Luna, 105 U.S. Route 30, Harmon, $15,000.

Kyle J. Anderson to Jazlyn M. Bonnell, 140 W. Division St., Amboy, $87,000.

Southfield Corp. to NITRAM Properties Inc., 2001 Sink Hollow Road, Dixon, $0.

David S. and Kathryn A. Kemp to Philip M. Spohn and Sandra L. Rhodes, 1072 Prairie Hill Drive, Dixon, $210,000.

Darlene Vitale to John R. and Sharon L. McLane, 531-533 Vitale St., Dixon, $300,000.

Kevin M. Johnson and Aubrey Marks to David R. Ray, 353 Wisconsin Ave., Paw Paw, $187,500.

Quit claim deeds

Delbert C. and Susan E. Kessel Trust, Delbert C. and Susan E. Kessel, trustees, to David C. and Christina S. Schaver, three parcels in Amboy Township, $0.

Michelle M. Bohlig, Megan S. Petit and Gay L. Wons to McLaughlin Sisters Farms LLC, four parcels in Wyoming Township, $0.

Hector and Anna I. Gutierrez to Alberto Gutierrez, 304 W. Virginia St., Sublette, $0.

Trustees deeds

Megan S. Petit, Michelle M. Bohlig and Gary D. McLaughlin Trust No. 101, Michelle M. Bohlig, trustee, to Gay L. Wons, four parcels in Wyoming Towmship, $0.

Philip E. Devers Trust, Philip E. Devers, trustee, to Jason M. and Trusta L. Pitman, one parcel of farmland in Palmyra Township, $8,000.

Executors deed

Lester Lee Schaefer and Patricia Lynn Hochmuth, executor, to Michael Jenkins Jr., 1022 W. Sixth St., Dixon, $59,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Federal National Mortgage Association to Joshua E. Kassing and Mario Laplaca, 112 N. Crabapple Court, Dixon, $279,900.

Mark R. and Ginger M. Pawlak to Daniel K. and Rachel E. Ritchason, 208 Windover Park Drive, Rochelle, $262,000.

Jennie Taylor to Hannah E. Deleeuw, 18061 E. Lindenwood Road, Stillman Valley, $135,000.

Clyde and Dawn M. Goodson to Shiela K. Schmidt, 105 N. Elm St., Davis Junction, $140,000.

Mahubah Abdallah to Olivia Galvan Gonzales and Edgar Mascorro Galvan, 1001 N. Seventh St., Rochelle, $65,000.

120 North Union Street LLC to A3 Investments LLC, 120 N. Union St., Byron, $356,250.

John T. and Michele Geary Girgis to October Ridge LLC, 946 N. state Route 2 and one other parcel in Oregon, $0.

Kali M. and Joshua Lamb to Erik and Leslie R. Hopp, 15701 E. Eddy Road, Davis Junction, $210,000.

Quit claim deeds

Christine E. Bodoh to Anthony J. Ware, 405 W. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, $0.

Clarice E. Watkins to Barbara J. Slingerland, 5573 S. Park Place Drive, Rochelle, $0.

Lisa R. Coleman to Nathaniel M. Harris, 2247 S. Lynnville Road, Lindenwood, $208,000.

Trustees deeds

Detig Trust 1, Stephen G. Detig, trustee, to Seldal Properties LLC, 224 W. Seventh Ave., Rochelle, $115,000.

Detig Trust 1, Stephen G. Detig, trustee, to Seldal Properties LLC, 806 W. 10th Ave., Rochelle, $135,000.

Lenilda M. Reising Trust, Janece K. Reising Youngren, trustee, to Kyle Helfruch, 10291 E. Deer Creek Lane, Rochelle, $460,000.

Linda Cagle Trust, Kevin M. Crandall, trustee, to Haywell LLC Westwood, 5623 S. Forester Drive, Rochelle, $140,000.

Lavonne A. Oltmanns Private Trust, Bradley A. Sargent and Debra K. Wilson, trustees, to TRBS 2013, Adam S. Long, trustee, one parcel in Byron Township, $40,000.

Ronald W. and Cynthia A. Zumdahl Trust, Ronald W. and Cynthia A. Zumdahl, trustees, to Brexton John and Anna G. Flynn, 308 Third Ave., Forreston, $118,000.

Lois G. Turkington Trust 101, Reed William Harris and Corliss Mae Baer, trustees, to Nathaniel M. Harris and Lisa R. Coleman, 1322 Northlake Court, Rochelle, $0.

Reed William Harris and Corliss Mae Baer and Lois G. Turkington Trust 101, Reed William Harris and Corliss Mae Baer, trustees, to Nathaniel M. Harris and Lisa R. Coleman, 2247 S. Lynnville Road, Lindenwood, $0.

Reed William Harris and Corliss Mae Baer and Lois G. Turkington Trust 101, Reed William Harris and Corliss Mae Baer, trustees, to Corliss Mae Baer, three parcels in Lynnville Township, $0.

Reed William Harris and Corliss Mae Baer and Lois G. Turkington Trust 101, Reed William Harris and Corliss Mae Baer, trustees, to Reed William Harris, 2247 S. Lynnville Road, Lindenwood, $0.

Genevieve G. and Robert C. Hughes Declaration Trust, Robert C. Hughes Family Trust Exempt and Robert C. Hughes Trust, William and Genevieve G. Hughes, trustees, to RRD Holding Co., 6172 S. Mulford Road, Creston, $279,000.

Betty Anne Henley Trust 2010, Amy E, Wilson, trustee, to Ryan D. and Mary Stultz, 5323 Brookstone Drive, Rochelle, $170,000.

Sheriff’s deeds

Ogle County sheriff and Jeffrey J. Brashaw to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 5779 W. Town Line Road, Mt. Morris, $0.

Ogle County sheriff and Richard T. Warren to MidFirst Bank, 108 N. Wesley St., Mt. Morris, $0.

Deeds in trust

Margaret Brooks, James D. Hart, trustee, to Ridge Bridge Trust, two parcels in Pine Creek Township, $1,062,700.

Florence E. Fruin and Florence Evelyn Fruin Trust 891, Florence E. Fruin, trustee, to CLH AND DMH Trust 808, Dennis M. and Carol L. Harper, trustees, four parcels in Oregon-Nashua Township and one parcel in Taylor Township, $800,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office