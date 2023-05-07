Cameron O’Brien is Sterling student of the month for April

Cameron O’Brien is student of the month for April in Sterling. He is an 18-year-old senior from Sterling. His parents are Thad and Patty O’Brien. His siblings are Josh, Chris, and Andy O’Brien.
What class do you find really engaging?
The class that I find the most engaging is my AP Calculus with Mr. Gottemoller. I enjoy this class because there are only nine students in the class, which produces more participation and more engaged learning. I also like how the class is formatted by doing notes for one or two days along with an assignment and then having a quiz and repeating that with a test thrown in there every two to three weeks. The last for best would obviously have to be when our class goes to breakfast at 6 a.m. before every test.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
After high school, I plan on attending North Central College in Naperville to study sport management. I plan on doing four years to get my bachelor’s degree and also plan on doing two more years to earn my masters. My goal at the moment is to become an athletic director at either the high school or college level.
What are your two favorite activities?
My two favorite extracurricular activities are basketball and golf. Basketball has always been one of my favorite sports since I was little and whenever the season came around I was always amped. This year was extra special because the team was always there for each other, no matter if we won or lost and we all had a large bond. We also tied for the most wins in history. Golf is another sport I participate in. Golf isn’t like many other sports because there are not as many drills to do. Instead you just go out to the course and play golf and get better day by day. The bus rides are also very interesting.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
A moment that was meaningful to me this year was on the way home from regionals for golf. We stopped at a gas station and one of my teammates wanted to try the “One Chip Challenge.” So we all chipped in and he got it. At first he thought it wasn’t hot, but then it kicked in and he started to drink everything around him.
What is your hope for the future?
I hope to have a successful college career and have no problems finding a job in the future. I want to look back later in life and be proud of all the work that was put in to be successful.
Each area high school or support organization has its own process for selecting student(s) of the month.