Alecia Garcia is Sterling student of the month for April

Alecia Garcia is student of the month for April in Sterling. She is a 17-year-old senior from Sterling. Her parents are Stacey and Raoul Garcia. Her siblings are Noah Garcia and Brielle Garcia.
What class do you find really engaging?
I find my AP Psychology class with Mrs. Taylor Jackson to be really engaging because Mrs. Jackson makes every day of learning fun. She is always very upbeat and always allows and encourages us to share personal experiences that pertain to our unit. I also love this class because I find psychology to be extremely interesting and my classmates make the class even more interesting.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
After graduation I will be attending Bradley University to study both criminology and psychology. Upon the completion of my bachelor’s degree, I will be attending grad school in order to obtain my master’s degree and PhD. My ultimate career goal is to become a criminal psychologist and work in a federal prison.
What are your two favorite activities?
One of my favorite extracurricular activities I participate in is student athletic training. I love student athletic training because I get to help people recover from injuries and make sure they are healthy enough to perform their best. I love interacting with all of the people I come across and athletic training allows me to learn valuable skills. I also love working with the Sterling Little League in both the concession stands and umping. I love doing this because it allows me to be around a sport that I have grown up playing and I am able to interact with all of the young girls that share the same love for that sport that I used to. Little League are some of my fondest childhood memories and I love to be a part of those memories for my younger sister, Briella, and all of the other young girls.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
My most memorable moment at school was an away game during the 2023 football season. It was the Quincy game and I remember how hectic that game was. Being an athletic trainer, I was on the sidelines of every game helping the athletes throughout the entire game. This game in particular, it felt like the injuries were never ending. We were constantly on the move and we had to go into overtime. I remember standing there watching the final attempts at scoring and the energy on the field was amazing. I will never forget how happy and energetic the entire stadium was when we scored and won the game.
What is your hope for the future?
My hope for the future is that I will be successful. I hope to not only make myself proud but I hope to make my entire family proud as well.
