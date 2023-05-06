Rock Falls Chamber’s outgoing president receives going-away party

ROCK FALLS — Bethany Bland, Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce president since 2012, is stepping down for another career opportunity, working for Newman Central Catholic High School’s business office. The Chamber held a going away party Thursday.
Former Rock Falls mayor David Blanton gets a hug from Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce President Bethany Bland during her going away party Thursday, May 4, 2023. Bland joined the chamber in 2005 and was named president in 2012. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)