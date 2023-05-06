Raul Reyes is Newman’s student of the month for April

Raul Reyes is student of the month for April at Newman Central Catholic. He is a 17-year-old senior from Sterling. His parents are Raul and Raquel Reyes. His sibling is Fernanda Reyes.
What class do you find really engaging?
My favorite class is English 103. Mrs. Donna Spencer is an amazing teacher who has made me a better writer. Her class is engaging and we always have interesting assignments. The classmates in that class are some of my best friends, many of which I never met until high school. One of my favorite projects has been the debates. In these debates, students are split into three teams, pro, con, and judges. Students spend several weeks preparing and writing an argument. This has been one of my favorite projects because I enjoy watching how my classmates and I work together.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
I plan to attend the Milwaukee School of Engineering and major in industrial engineering.
What are your two favorite activities?
My two favorite extracurricular activities are cross country and tennis. I have ran cross country for six years and I have had an amazing time. Cross country has taught me that there will always be people who have my back, especially my four teammates who I have ran with for six years, Kenny Boesen, Claire Crisham, Gianna Widolff, and Monica Healy. I really enjoy running alongside these teammates, but undoubtedly my favorite part of cross country is the team dinners. I have been on the tennis team for three years. I have made some great friends playing tennis and I enjoy being with my teammates. Tennis has taught me two things, work hard and never give up. I will always attempt to get to every ball, even if I think I can’t get there. Tennis is a sport in which hard work can beat skill. I also never give up during a tennis match, if I haven’t lost yet, I still have a chance at winning. As long as I am on the court, I will be working as hard as I can and not giving up no matter what.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
The Kairos retreat was a memorable experience for me. This retreat brought me closer to my classmates and created bonds that have lasted even a year after.
What is your hope for the future?
I hope to be successful as an engineer and as a human being. I hope to have a family that I can provide for by doing something I love in engineering.
Each area high school or support organization has its own process for selecting student(s) of the month.