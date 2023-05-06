Park District executive director named Dixon Citizen of the Year

DIXON – Duane Long was named Citizen of the Year for his dedication and leadership that brought a community center to town.
Long, who became executive director of the Dixon Park District in 2018, was recognized with other award winners Friday during the annual Best of Dixon awards gala hosted by the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street and sponsored by The Telegraph.
Under Long’s leadership, the district has built several park improvements in the last few years, including The Facility community center, the Water Wonderland splash pad, the inclusive playground at John Dixon Park, the zip line playground in Lowell Park and the ice rink in Page Park during the winter, said Jeremy Englund, executive director of Chamber Main Street.
“As the executive director of the Dixon Park District, Duane has been instrumental in improving the park district’s amenities and services,” Englund said. “He has formed partnerships with public and private organizations and secured grants to transform our parks, attract new families to the community and retain current residents.”
Long also volunteers many hours to improve the parks and community, and he collaborates with other local organizations, Englund said.
“Duane’s vision, leadership and determination have made a significant impact on the quality of life in Dixon,” Englund said.
Clara Harris, president of the Goodfellows of Lee County, was named Volunteer of the Year for her commitment and positive impact on the community.
“Clara has made it her mission to help her fellow neighbors,” Englund said. “This organization, founded on the principles of compassion and assistance, has made a significant difference in countless lives, thanks to Clara’s leadership. People like Clara are truly rare, and we are incredibly fortunate that she has chosen Dixon as her home.”
Ace Hardware & Rental was named Business of the Year, and owners Rich and Kathy Kelly were honored for their contributions to Dixon.
“Their family-owned business has not only been serving our community for years but has also played an essential role in its growth and development,” Englund said. “Rich and Kathy, you have both been active members of the Dixon community, generously offering your time, money and resources to help our town thrive.”
The annual 4 Under 40 awards were presented to Caroline Arnould, Stacey Barber, Seth Nicklaus and Kent Sorenson.
Arnould is the owner of ValueLab and was recognized for making a positive difference with her “dedication to improving access to necessary medical services.”
Barber, owner of Roots and Wings Therapy, has benefited many families with art therapy. She also coaches youth sports for the YMCA in soccer, wrestling and basketball.
Nicklaus was honored for his work as the recreation director of the Park District and dedication to youth, including creating the Spark camp, which has grown to more than 300 participants.
Sorenson is the vice president of business services at Sauk Valley Community College. His leadership and guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic helped secure significant financial assistance for the college, ensuring the college’s financial health and benefiting both students and the local economy. He also volunteers and is involved in local organizations including Chamber Main Street and the Salvation Army.
Rachel Burdette was named Chamber Main Street Ambassador of the Year for “passion, commitment and tireless efforts” to the organization and the community.