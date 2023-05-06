Carson Palmer is Newman Central Catholic student of the month for March

Carson Palmer is student of the month for March at Newman Central Catholic. He is an 18-year-old senior from Dixon. His parents are Keith and JoAnne Palmer. His sibling is Logan Palmer.
What class do you find really engaging?
Calculus: following the first month, everything we learned from our teacher — Mr. Sotelo — was new and unique in how it came together
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
I plan on attending the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in physics.
What are your two favorite activities?
Golf. It became my favorite sport that I will continue to participate in throughout my life. Being a high school competition, I learned sportsmanship and leadership skills along with attaining camaraderie with my teammates. Math team. Math has always been my favorite subject and to compete against others who are interested in mathematics is quite thrilling.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
My freshmen retreat held by BLIND was quite beneficial in my transition into high school. I later became a BLIND leader myself
What is your hope for the future?
I hope to be healthy in the five following sectors: physically, mentally/emotionally, spiritually/morally, intellectually, and financially.
