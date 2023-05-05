Dixon council dissolves tourism funding agreement with Lee County

DIXON – The Dixon City Council ended its longtime agreement with Lee County for using city hotel tax revenue to fund tourism, effective Nov. 30.
Dixon and Lee County had a longstanding agreement to split the city’s hotel/motel tax revenue, with half going toward Lee County Tourism’s marketing of Dixon and city events.
“Budgets get tighter and tighter each year; we really need to leverage every dollar we have in this area.”— Dixon City Manager Danny Langloss
The city gave notice to the county months ago that it will be ending the agreement Nov. 30, 2023, and the council approved moving forward with terminating the intergovernmental agreement Monday.
[ Lee County on board for tourism grant to offset loss of funding ]
Ending the agreement has been discussed for many years, and the city decided it was time to put the revenue toward its own tourism promotion, for which it contracts with the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street, City Manager Danny Langloss said.
“As we look at the hotel/motel tax and new hotels coming, the investment we make every year in tourism and the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street, as we sat and talked with them, this seemed to make sense and be the right thing to do that the revenues being generated in the city be used in the city to further the mission,” Langloss said. “Budgets get tighter and tighter each year. We really need to leverage every dollar we have in this area.”
The city will send another notice to the county about finalizing the termination and will implement its own hotel occupation tax in the coming months.
There are two new hotels that soon will be constructed in Dixon. Officials broke ground Wednesday on the Tru by Hilton 82-room hotel that will be built at 1806 S. Galena Ave. east of the Super 8, and another hotel project will be built across the street in the Gateway Project commercial development.