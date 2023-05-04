Dixon Sister Cities wins state Champion of Youth award

DIXON – The Dixon Sister Cities Association was recently honored with the state Champion of Youth award for the group’s efforts promoting student travel.

The Illinois Sister Cities Association presented members with the award at its annual conference April 22 in Rockford.

Dixon Sister Cities Association members received the Champion of Youth award from the Illinois Sister Cities Association for promoting student travel abroad. (Photos submitted by Jodi Monk)

The organization gave two scholarships for students age 14 to 18 to visit Dixon’s sister city, Herzberg, Germany, in September 2022.

“Sam and Augie conducted themselves as positive role models of United States youth.” — David Nelson, Dixon Sister Cities Association secretary

Applicants had to submit an essay introducing the applicant and explaining personal reasons for wishing to make the trip, as well as articulating their understanding of the positive aspects in creating relationships with youth in other countries.

Samantha Smith, a student at Newman Central Catholic High School in Sterling, and August Nelson, a student at Jacobs High School in Algonquin, were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship to travel with the Dixon delegation and are among the newest members of the association.

“While in Herzberg with the other 20 members of the delegation, the youth visited a local school and took part in a day’s classroom schedule,” association secretary David Nelson said. “They also immersed themselves in the daily activities, language, food, and fun of their host families. They visited important landmarks and points of interest in the Elster region as organized by the local committee. They also learned about the history and culture of southeastern Germany. Sam and Augie conducted themselves as positive role models of United States youth.”

They each presented a brief talk about their experiences to the Dixon Sister Cities board of directors, and Smith also presented her talk to two Dixon service clubs.

The Champion of Youth award will also be recognized during the Illinois Municipal League’s annual meeting in Chicago in September.

Dixon Sister Cities Association members received the Champion of Youth award from the Illinois Sister Cities Association for promoting student travel abroad. (Photos submitted by Jodi Monk)

Association goals are to “promote peace through mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation – one individual, one community, at a time.”

Dixon Sister Cities President Jodi Monk said that in 2022, the association members continued their commitment to social assistance through the “Neighbors Near and Far” program with their involvement in Goodfellows of Lee County, assistance to Ukrainian families displaced by war and relocated to the Dixon area, and financial support to the Elster Works of Herzberg, a program providing employment for individuals with disabilities.

The association plans to invite a delegation from Herzberg to visit in 2024.

What are Dixon’s Sister Cities?

Dikson, Russia

Herzberg, Germany

Castlebar, Ireland

Thika, Kenya