Ongoing development projects a priority, says Dixon’s new mayor

DIXON – Newly sworn-in Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes is looking forward to continuing the momentum on city development projects and planning for the future.
Hughes, 70, had a 37-year career as a commercial lender and served as a market president at Community State Bank for 15 years. He won the mayoral race in April with 56% of the vote against Dixon City Council member Dennis Considine. Former mayor Li Arellano Jr. did not seek reelection after his second term in office.
Hughes was sworn-in Monday along with returning council members Mary Oros and Mike Venier, who ran uncontested.
“I want us to continue to see the projects that are in process, actively going or pending; I hope to be of assistance in making sure these move forward effectively.”— Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes
Hughes thanked everyone who has helped him during the transition process and said the city has plenty going on for them to focus on.
The city has several projects in the works, including the 27-acre Gateway Project commercial development on South Galena Avenue, $7.3 million bike path extension project and Viaduct Point riverfront revitalization project, all of which have been years in the making.
Another project will be to update the city’s comprehensive plan to outline longterm goals for the future.
“I want us to continue to see the projects that are in process, actively going or pending; I hope to be of assistance in making sure these move forward effectively,” Hughes said. “Then, we need to set a target for maybe the next five, 10 and 20 years out, and I hope to be actively involved in looking at a new comprehensive plan and future targets.”
Council members and city staff welcomed Hughes and said they look forward to working together on big things to come.
“I’ll be fully supportive of us working together as a team,” Considine said.
“We are on a pretty solid foundation right now, a lot of positive momentum on all fronts,” Venier said.