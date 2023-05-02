Sports physicals will be offered by Whiteside County Health Department mobile clinic

ROCK FALLS — Whiteside County’s Health Department will offer physicals for students starting on Wednesday and continue the mobile service through July.

The mobile clinic’s first stop will be 1 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rock Falls High School.

Subsequent clinics will be:

Sterling High School, 1 to 5:30 p.m. May 18.

Fulton High School, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11.

Erie High School, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 13.

Sterling High School, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17.

Prophetstown High School, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 18.

Rock Falls High School, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 19.

Morrison High School, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 26.

Illinois requires physicals for students entering kindergarten, sixth grade, and ninth grade. Students who participate in sports activities must also have annual screenings.

School physicals will be $50. Sports physicals will be $35. Participants may pay with cash or credit card or can bill an insurer, Medicare or Medicaid.

Individuals are encouraged to schedule their appointments by calling the Whiteside County Community Health Clinic at 815-626-2230 extension 1422.

Students should arrive with the required completed paperwork with consent forms signed by a legal guardian. Students ages 14-17 with a signed consent form do not need to be accompanied by a guardian.

To access the appropriate paperwork, parents may stop in at the Whiteside County Community Health Clinic in Rock Falls or access the forms online www.whitesidehealth.org/documents__files under Physical Paperwork.