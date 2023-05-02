McCombie, Fritts issue statements on utility corruption verdict

SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tony McCombie of Savanna, Republican leader in the statehouse, issued a statement after a guilty verdict in the ComEd utility trial on Tuesday.

The four people on trial were Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty. They were accused of seeking favors for Illinois’ largest electric utility by arranging $1.3 million in contracts and payments for associates of former House speaker Michael Madigan.

McCombie said: “We have had an opportunity to tackle ethics in our statehouse for years. This trial has been a costly seven-week reminder of just what is wrong in state government. This guilty verdict has proven that the system of doing business in Springfield is broken. This should not have been the first step to rooting out corruption in Illinois, but after today, it is clear there must be a sense of urgency in bringing back the people’s trust in state government.”

State Rep. Bradley Fritts, Republican of Dixon, also issued a statement: This trial is just one example of the disappointing and corrupt behavior that has plagued our state government for years. This is why I filed House Bill 2964, which would have placed term limits on leadership positions in the General Assembly. Unfortunately, this bill never moved past the Rules Committee. As members of the General Assembly, it is our responsibility to work together and finally pass some serious reform to prevent his corruption from continuing. To the people of District 74, I can promise that I will continue to act ethically in the Illinois General Assembly. As a representative of our community, it is my duty to uphold strong moral values, and to urge others to do the same.”