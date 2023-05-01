Sorensen makes Lanark water request; LaHood backs truck driver provision

U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, a Democrat representing the 17th Congressional District, submitted 15 community project funding requests, including a water replacement project in Lanark and the ongoing improvements on the Mississippi and Illinois rivers.

It’s one of several news items in this update from federal lawmakers representing the Sauk Valley.

Funding requests

Sorensen, in a release dated April 15, has requested $2 million to repair Lanark’s water mains, which are prone to breaks and low water pressure.

In a news release, Lanark Mayor Kin Viglietta said funding, if approved, would “improve the quality of water and life for our residents and businesses.”

Fehr Graham is providing engineering on the project.

The Army Corps of Engineers needs another $120 million to continue its navigation and ecosystem sustainability program. The 2024 phase of the project would construct 1,200-foot lock chambers adjacent to the Mississippi River towns of Quincy in Illinois and Canton, Saverton, Clarksville and Winfield in Missouri, as well as the Illinois River towns of Peoria and La Grange.

The planned improvements “decrease the cost to transport ag products allowing for Illinois farmers to have stronger markets for their crops,” said Andrew Larsen, government relations director for the Illinois Soybean Association.

Federal prison oversight

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Democratic party whip and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joined Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff and Indiana Republican Mike Braun in reintroducing the Federal Prison Oversight Act.

The bill would require the Department of Justice’s inspector general to create an independent ombudsman to investigate the health and safety of staff and inmates at federal prisons. It also would require more comprehensive inspections of federal prisons.

In the House, a companion bill has been introduced by Georgia Democrat Lucy McBath and Alabama Republican Kelly Armstrong.

Commercial drivers

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, a Republican leading the 16th Congressional District, joined lawmakers from Texas, Ohio, California and South Dakota in introducing a bill to streamline regulations for the licensing of commercial drivers. Essentially, the bill would make permanent waivers that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Worker and trucking shortages continue to be a persistent challenge for small businesses in central and northwestern Illinois, and the downstream effects are harming working families,” LaHood said. “This commonsense legislation will give companies the ability to hire qualified, safe drivers and strengthen the economy in Illinois.”

Matt Hart, head of the Illinois Trucking Association, said the measure will help “strengthen the supply chain” in light of the driver shortage.