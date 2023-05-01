WIU honors, other college recognition for Sauk Valley-area students

A recent listing of academic achievements for college and university students from the Sauk Valley.
Western Illinois University
Spring departmental honors
Ohio: Leah Metcalf, Anthropology Departmental Scholar, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude.
Amboy: Noelle Jones, human resource management, Centennial Honors College Scholar.
Dixon: Megan Podkulski, psychology, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude.
Morrison: Linda Vanzuiden, human resource management, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude.
Sterling: Emily Meltzer, eementary education, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude;
Sterling: Isaiah Moorman, psychology, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude.
Washington University
Fall 2022 dean’s list
Rochelle. Charlie Jandak
Ripon College
Catalyst Day presentation
Sterling: Nicole DeJonge for “From Erasure to Education: The Importance of Teaching True Indigenous Histories in Wisconsin Schools.”
Central College
Midwestern Psychological Association conference
Milledgeville: Tessa Brubaker for “The Relationship Between Personality and Conspiracy Theory Belief” and “Abortion Stigma and Person Perception: Projection and Dispositional Attributions.”
Illinois Wesleyan University
Phi Kappa Phi Inductions
Oregon: Jadyn Bothe.