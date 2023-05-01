WIU honors, other college recognition for Sauk Valley-area students

A recent listing of academic achievements for college and university students from the Sauk Valley.

Western Illinois University

Spring departmental honors

Ohio: Leah Metcalf, Anthropology Departmental Scholar, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude.

Amboy: Noelle Jones, human resource management, Centennial Honors College Scholar.

Dixon: Megan Podkulski, psychology, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude.

Morrison: Linda Vanzuiden, human resource management, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude.

Sterling: Emily Meltzer, eementary education, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude;

Sterling: Isaiah Moorman, psychology, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude.

Washington University

Fall 2022 dean’s list

Rochelle. Charlie Jandak

Ripon College

Catalyst Day presentation

Sterling: Nicole DeJonge for “From Erasure to Education: The Importance of Teaching True Indigenous Histories in Wisconsin Schools.”

Central College

Midwestern Psychological Association conference

Milledgeville: Tessa Brubaker for “The Relationship Between Personality and Conspiracy Theory Belief” and “Abortion Stigma and Person Perception: Projection and Dispositional Attributions.”

Illinois Wesleyan University

Phi Kappa Phi Inductions

Oregon: Jadyn Bothe.