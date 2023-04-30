Sterling Municipal Band features tuba soloist

STERLING – Andy Rummel, a professor of tuba and euphonium performance at Illinois State University, was the featured performer Wednesday during the Sterling Municipal Band’s spring concert at Centennial Auditorium.

On Tuesday, Rummel had led a clinic on breathing techniques for students who play brass musical instruments at the same venue.

Rummel, who is from Delevan and is the principal tuba player for the Heartland Festival Orchestra, had featured spots in four numbers: “Capriccio,” “When Yuba Plays the Rhumba on the Tuba,” “The Carioca” and “Concerto for Tuba and Wind Ensemble.”

The percussion section was featured in "A Zillion Nickels" during the Sterling Municipal Band concert Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Centennial Auditorium. (Troy Taylor)

The band, under the direction of Annette Hackbarth, opened with “Festive Overture.” Other pieces were the Children’s March from “Over the Hills and Far Away,” “A Zillion Nickels,” “Halcyon Hearts” and “Sweet Dreams.”

The band announced that its “Music Under the Stars” summer season would begin May 31. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Grandon Civic Center, Central Memorial Park in Sterling. Concerts also feature a musical act at 6:15 p.m.

The series will include two Saturday concerts featuring the Josh Duffee Orchestra on June 24 and the Big River Brass Band on July 15.