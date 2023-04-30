Lauren Jacobs is Sterling’s student of the month for March

Lauren Jacobs is student of the month for Sterling in March
She is an 18-year-old senior from Sterling. Her parents are Michelle Elmendorf (mother), Perry Jacobs II (father), and JD Sanders (step-father).
What class do you find really engaging?
Advanced placement biology with Mrs. Nicole Schlemmer is my most engaging class. We work in groups almost every day, and we conduct labs at least once per week. When we learn new topics, Mrs. Schlemmer is able to demonstrate these new ideas with a lab. For example, we once performed a lab that included goldfish crackers, and we related it to our unit about natural selection in evolution. Instead of only taking notes, we are always doing something active in order to fully understand the concepts.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
After I graduate from high school, I will attend the University of Dubuque where I plan to major in chemistry and minor in biology. I will also be playing softball there. Once I graduate with my bachelor’s degree in chemistry, I plan to earn my doctorate so I can become a forensic pathologist. I also hope to coach my own softball team in the future.
What are your two favorite activities?
I have always had a passion for softball. I’ve been playing since I was a little girl, and I would feel incomplete without it. All of the memories I’ve made with my teammates have had such a positive impact on my life. Also, I love volunteering at the School Supply Closet with my grandma. We give school supplies to families who can’t afford their own. It’s so comforting to see how much happiness such a small act can bring to families in need.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
During my sophomore year, we went to state for softball. This was a very memorable occasion for me since I was a starter for varsity as a sophomore, and it was only the third time in Sterling high school history that the softball team made it to state. I love that I had the opportunity to make such an exciting memory with my fellow teammates.
What is your hope for the future?
I hope to have a successful career as a forensic pathologist and a happy family to support me. I want to be able to look back on my past and be proud of how hard I’ve worked and how much I’ve accomplished.
