Sterling school board renews 44 probational teacher contracts

STERLING – The Sterling Public Schools board approved renewals of probationary contracts for 44 certified staff members as part of its personnel report Wednesday during its regular meeting.
Here is a list of the renewals, with their building in parentheses, all for the 2023-24 school year.
First year: Gretchen Gould (Lincoln)
Second year: Rachel Driver (Challand Middle School), Victoria Duffin (Washington), Nolan Baker (Sterling High School), Briana Emini (Jefferson), Aubrey Farrell (Jefferson/Lincoln), Melissa Foster (Jefferson/Lincoln), Kassidy Kenney (Lincoln), Emily Menke (CMS), Matt Payton (SHS), Julie Penne (district office), Ashley Platz (CMS), Kristin Ports (Jefferson), Kaitlin Reese (Washington), Jennifer Thueson (SHS), Zhane Williams-Hensley (SHS), Jennifer Williams (CMS)
Third year: Erin Bowling (CMS), Aleah Carder (Jefferson), Jillian Crandall (Franklin), Kevin Dunne (CMS), Megan Grady (CMS), Mikaela Haberer (Washington), Marchet Harts (Jefferson), Kathryn Hoefs (Franklin/Washington), Hannah Jablow (English), Ellen Johnson (Lincoln), Kathryn Johnson (SHS), Ashlyn Kessen (Lincoln), Isaac Kinnicutt (SHS), Nicole Kunau (Franklin), Justin Pratt (CMS), Alexis Ruiz (SHS), Amber Schott (Jefferson), Sterling Thornton (CMS), Clara Thorpe (CMS), Olivia Cain (Jefferson)
Fourth year: Lauren Anhalt (Lincoln), Megan Stanley (SHS), Rachel Karrow (Lincoln), Nicole Landis (Washington), Angie Lobdell (Lincoln), Katrina Cornwell (Jefferson), Kristen Shumard (CMS)
In other personnel items:
Nicole Oberg was appointed a band instructor at Challand for 2023-24.
Resignations effective at the close of the year were accepted from social studies teacher Carmella McNeill, band teacher Brendon O’Donnell, math teacher Mackenzie O’Donnell and special education teacher Allyson Wetzell.
Karen Harrison, a pre-K teacher at Jefferson, submitted a retirement request for the end of the 2026-27 school year.
Family medical leave requests were approved for fourth-grade teacher Kylie Downie for September to November, second-grade teacher Stacey Harrington for April 3 to 14 and second-grade teacher Brian Lobdell for April 17 to May 5.
An administrative contract was approved for Matt Birdsley to serve as director of finance from July through June 30, 2026.
McKenzie Workman was approved as a substitute teacher as of April 3.
Staff appointments included Stacy Conklen as a special education aide at Jefferson as of April 4, Vaughn Greenwood as second shift custodian at SHS as of May 1, Rey Hernandez as a second shift custodian at Jefferson and Washington as of April 24, Cassie Higgins as a custodian at SHS as of April 3, Ashlden Kelly at Sterling Schools Foundation as of April 17 and Daniel Robinson as a study hall aide at SHS for the 2023-24 school year.
Gary Stewart of the district warehouse submitted his retirement for July 28.
Library aide Ashley Schueler and certified occupational therapist aide Kathryn Henrekin submitted family medical leave requests for May.
Library aide Carrie Halverson submitted her resignation effective May 30.
Contract renewals for the 2023-24 school year were approved for assistant to the superintendent Julie Arreola, bookkeeper Wayne Cherry, head nurse Danille Haeffner, SHS head custodian Gary Dettman, technology specialist Matthew Fuller, data support specialist Joseph Ghibellini, computer technician Ryan Vasquez, instructional technology specialist Jeff Hippen and district payroll coordinator Ryan Blackburn.
The following supplemental coaching positions were approved for 2023-24.
At Challand: Gretchen Gould, girls volleyball; and Nicole Prusator, co-ed tennis.
At Sterling High School: Kip Aitken, girls tennis; Karina Austin, girls swim; Nolan Baker, head wrestling; Brian Cebula, varsity soccer; Dale Dykeman, varsity volleyball; Megan Grady, girls cross country; Greg Hendrix, boys cross country; Weston Henry, girls golf; Nick Hubbard, boys golf; Taylor Jackson, girls basketball; Kassidy Kenney, varsity poms for fall and winter; Kiahana Krause, cheer for fall and winter; Kyle Ruiz, boys varsity swim; Jon Schlemmer, head football; Saryn Seeley, boys tennis; Tracey Sivits, boys bowling; Jennifer Thueson, varsity poms fall and winter; Ryan Vaszquez, head boys basketball; and Loren Wolf, girls bowling.