April 28, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Sterling musician part of band touring Japan

By Shaw Local News Network
Augustana College's symphonic band poses for a photograph before its tour of Japan.

Augustana College's symphonic band poses for a photograph before its tour of Japan in a photo provided by Nicole Lauer of Augustana College. (MICHAEL HERRICK IMAGING)

Augustana College’s symphonic band, which includes a Sterling musician, had a three-date tour in Japan.

The 50-player ensemble included Amy Zeigler, who is a member of the Class of 2024.

The band performed at a local school and at a festival in the closing days of March, then had a concert in Nagoya.

The tour was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed by COVID-19 mitigations.

James Lambrecht is the director of the band. The trip was a return for him, in that he spent four semesters as a guest conductor at the Musashino Academia Musicae in 2009. “This tour is a fulfillment of a promise I made to try to go back to Japan,” Lambrecht said.

MusicSterling
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois