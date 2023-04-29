Sterling musician part of band touring Japan

Augustana College’s symphonic band, which includes a Sterling musician, had a three-date tour in Japan.

The 50-player ensemble included Amy Zeigler, who is a member of the Class of 2024.

The band performed at a local school and at a festival in the closing days of March, then had a concert in Nagoya.

The tour was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed by COVID-19 mitigations.

James Lambrecht is the director of the band. The trip was a return for him, in that he spent four semesters as a guest conductor at the Musashino Academia Musicae in 2009. “This tour is a fulfillment of a promise I made to try to go back to Japan,” Lambrecht said.