Shutter to Think: Reflection upon a reflection

Art student Lia Hartman of Dixon is reflected in a photograph Wednesday, April 26, 2023 during the opening for the Sauk Valley College faculty and staff art show. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

I don’t really know if this is a good photo or not. It’s a bit of a throwback to what is likely many budding photographer’s first artistic expression: the reflection.

(The reflection is arguably second in artistry attempts to the “long black abstract shadows,” which I’ve done, ad nauseam, with bikes and lawn chairs).

This definitely fits the category of a “found image” and it was found at the opening of Sauk Valley Community College’s faculty and staff art show Wednesday.

As I moved about the gallery, I lit upon a photograph by economics professor Jon Devereueawax. From the angle I was at, the glass and the dark photo itself was deep with reflection. This view for me was pretty hard to justify for a picture – there just wasn’t much recognizable – but I proceeded anyway because that’s what we do when we’re not limited to 36 frames of film anymore.

A few seconds later, art student Lia Hartman came into frame observing the work herself. The addition of a human presence is personally what drives me as a photographer. Plus, it allowed something concrete and literal to observe and focus, not just blurry shapes and fuzzy colors.

In this writing I thought I might explain what’s contained in Mr. Devereueawax’s poignant photo. But instead, I’ll encourage our readers to check it and the other fine works themselves. The show runs until Sept. 5.

• Follow Alex T. Paschal on Instagram @svmphotogs or message him at apaschal@shawmedia.com.