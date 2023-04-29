James Morris is Sterling student of the month for March

James Morris is student of the month for March in Sterling
He is an 18-year-old senior from Sterling. His parents are Richard Alan and Susan Ann (Stutzke) Morris. His siblings are Jacob and the late Jordan Morris.
What class do you find really engaging?
Morris: Throughout high school, I found my social studies class most interesting. My teachers Mr. [Kyle] Ruiz, Mr. [Tyler] Gaumer, and Mrs. [Taylor] Jackson were all very engaging. I have always had a passion for social studies, and they did everything possible to help fuel that fire.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
Morris: I plan to commission in the U.S. Marine Corps as an officer after attending the University of Illinois on a four-year National NROTC Scholarship. Although I received an appointment to the Naval Academy, I found the University of Illinois and their NROTC program to be a better fit for me. After receiving my bachelor’s degree in either history or political science, I will commission as a 2nd lieutenant in the USMC; I look to make a career out of this service.
What are your two favorite activities?
Morris: Throughout high school, my experiences playing football and volunteering at the Illinois State Police have had a huge impact on me. On the field, football taught me the importance of being a teammate. While doing my volunteer work, Sergeant Micheal Kuehl at District 1 taught me the true value of being a leader and leading by example. With these, football taught me to be a teammate, while my volunteer work taught me leadership. These two qualities will be very important to me in my future endeavors and will never be forgotten.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
Morris: During my junior year, I helped plan our Autumn Ag Day event for our FFA Chapter. This was meaningful to me, as it taught me skills in event planning, as well as working with the community.
What is your hope for the future?
Morris: My hope for the future is to have a positive impact on others. With my career of choice, I know I will be able to help others, and one day I hope that is what I am remembered for.
Each area high school or support organization has its own process for selecting student(s) of the month.