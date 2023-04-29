Jacee Sigel is Rock Falls’ student of the month for March

Jacee Sigel is student of the month for March in Rock Falls.
She is an 18-year-old senior from Rock Falls. Her parents are Todd and Amy Sigel. Her siblings are Jonathan Boostrom, Abbee Sigel and Abi Peyton.
What class do you find really engaging?
Sigel: I find Mr. [Todd] Purdy’s physics class to be the most engaging because of the multiple hands-on projects we complete throughout the year. One of the most memorable projects would have to be the Projectile Lab. Victor Rivera and I built a wooden catapult that looked like it would launch a great distance, but when it came to the trials, it didn’t launch as far as we hoped. Even so, we won the class competition for launching ping-pong balls into different baskets for the most points.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
Sigel: I will attend Southern Illinois University in Carbondale this fall to complete a bachelor of science degree in dental hygiene. After graduating from college, I plan to pursue a career as a dental hygienist. This degree will also allow me to possibly instruct students at the college level who are looking to pursue the same degree. Since ninth grade, I have been employed at Ferris Dental in Sterling. Dr. James Ferris and his wonderful team have had such a positive influence on my decision to pursue this career.
What are your two favorite activities?
Sigel: My favorite extracurricular is student council because I enjoy being involved in the creation of fun school activities like the spring picnic and homecoming week. I also enjoy being a part of BLIND because it has helped me come out of my shell and meet students from other high schools. I enjoyed participating in the freshmen retreat and summer retreat.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
Sigel: This year, I participated in donkey basketball for the senior class. Although it was really fun riding the donkeys, getting bucked off wasn’t so fun. My dad was part of the RFHS alumni team. I definitely enjoyed seeing my dad get bucked off his donkey and score fewer points than me!
What is your hope for the future?
Sigel: I hope the next four years at SIU are filled with new friends and exciting adventurers while I pursue the career I have looked forward to since seventh grade.
Each area high school or support organization has its own process for selecting student(s) of the month.