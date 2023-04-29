Cody Bushkohl is Polo student of the month for March

Cody Bushkohl is student of the month for March in Polo. He is an 17-year-old senior from Polo. His parents are Justin and Cristie Buskohl. His siblings are Jackson and Cora Buskohl.
What class do you find really engaging?
Mr. Don Reece’s U.S. history classes provided me with some of my best experiences at PCHS and a class to look forward to every morning during my junior year. One memorable project was our Roaring ‘20s unit project, where we made mock newspapers about historical events, media, sports, and more from the 1920s. Mr. Reece reinforced my love for U.S. history and was also a phenomenal golf coach.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
Currently, I am undecided on both my major and institution of study. I am deciding between attending Northern Illinois University and Illinois Wesleyan University, and hope to make my decision in the coming weeks. I anticipate starting freshman year with no declared major, but plan on working in the business and entrepreneurial programs. Alternatively, I may look into pre-law or film making.
What are your two favorite activities?
One of my favorite extracurricular activities I participated in during my time at PCHS was the drama club. I made a handful of appearances on stage, with my favorites being my roles during “Aladdin Jr.” and “State Fair.” This year, I was elected drama club president. Theatre and the preformative arts have been a favorite of mine for many years and I anticipate bringing this love into my post-secondary education.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
One memorable school activity was the Spanish club field trip last fall. We went to Chicago for the whole day and got to experience some hispanic culture in Chicago and explore the city. Carson Jones, Brady Wolber, Cayden Webster and I somehow secured a table at Timothy O’Toole’s for lunch (after being told 20 minutes prior a table wouldn’t be available for hours) during primetime NFL football. It was a phenomenal time and one of my favorite memories of senior year.
What is your hope for the future?
I hope America can start the process of becoming less politically divided for the next generation. I hope we start working together to make America environmentally sustainable and easier to live in while still celebrating hard work and innovation.
Each area high school or support organization has its own process for selecting student(s) of the month.