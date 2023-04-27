Model train exhibition and barn sale part of what’s going on

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.
Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know. Submit information for Shaw Local News Network’s weekly calendar https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/. Include a contact person and phone number.
Just around the corner
Student entrepreneurs. The Whiteside Area Career Center’s CEO Program will have its annual trade show, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Northland Mall in Sterling. Students will exhibit their start-up businesses, offering goods and services for sale.
Full steam ahead. The Northwestern Illinois Model Railroad Club will have an open house 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 at its headquarters, 101 Main St., Chadwick. Trains will be running on layouts upstairs and downstairs. It’s the 20th year for the club.
Treasures off the beaten path. The Backroads Barn Sale will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 29, Carroll County Fairgrounds in Milledgeville. Admission is $3. More than 60 vendors will be displaying their wares.
Representative government. “Democratic Values and the Political Process: Elections, Redistricting, and Gerrymandering” presented by Paul Edleman of the Sauk Valley Community College department of political science will be the subject of the Whiteside Forum, 2 p.m., Sunday, April 30 at Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison. Admission to the forum is free. This will be the group’s last for the current season.
Heritage address. The Morrison Heritage Museum, 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, will present “Learning About Our Amish Neighbors” by Marc Gravert, 1:30 p.m., Sunday April 30.
Music
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 221 W. Third St., Dixon
Evensong Church of Atonement (Chicago), 5 p.m., June 4
Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling
Spring Music Recital, 6 p.m., May 23, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave., Sterling
Spring Vocal Recital, 6 p.m., May 23, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave., Sterling
Dance Recital, 6:30 p.m. June 2, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., June 3, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School
Clinton Symphony Orchestra, Clinton, Iowa
Pops Concert, June 4, Riverview Park Bandshell, Clinton
American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.
Jam Session, 7 p.m. every Thursday.
Coloma Park District, Rock Falls Community Building
Youth Center Dances, 7 p.m. May 13. $3.
Timber Lake Playhouse, Mount Carroll
Blues in the Woods Bluesfest, Kevin Burt, Birddog Blues Band, Russ Green Band, 3 p.m. May 21
Bureau County Fair, Princeton
Josh Turner with Sara Evans, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24
Oregon VFW, 1310 W. Washington St., Oregon
The First Fridays Open Mic, May 5; songwriter’s contest at 4 p.m., music acts 6:30 p.m., donation; call 815-449-2660 to inquire; fish fry 4-8 p.m.
Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon
Second Saturday Open Mic signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m., $3
Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.
Harold Harrison, 6:30 p.m. May 6
Todd Lorenc, 6:30 p.m., May 13
Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Reservations 815-732-3252
Frankie Valli Tribute by Jerry Armstrong, 1 p.m., May 17, $8
Theater productions
Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon
From The New World, Rendezvous Arts Orchestra, 5 p.m., May 21
Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon
The Revolutionists, 7:30 p.m. May 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20.
Rendezvous Arts: True Colors Baroque and Don Widmer, May 10.
Pride and Prejudice, 7:30 p.m. July 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23.
She Kills Monsters, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11, 12, 13.
Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.
Rock River Jazz Band, May 7
Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos, May 14
The Style Catz with the Cocoloco Band, May 19
Blues in the Woods Bluesfest, May 21
White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris
A Rock’n’Roll Tribute, May 3-4
Vito Zatto Show, May 17-18
Dueling Pianos, May 24-25
Polo Community Theater, Polo Town Hall, 117 N. Franklin Ave., Polo
Hyronomous A. Frog, 7 p.m. May 5, 6 and 12, 2 p.m. May 7 and 13.
Jungle Book, July 12, 15, 16. Free.
Art exhibits
Woodlawn Arts Academy, 2807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling
Student-Teacher Art Exhibit, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27 to April 28
The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon
Illinois Watercolor Society National Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, April 28 to May 27; opening reception with artist and juror Beth Shadur, 1 p.m. May 6.
The Human Form, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, June 2 to July 15; opening reception 6 p.m. June 9.
KSB Hospital Commerce Towers, 215 E. First St., Dixon
For the Love of Animals, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily through June 30
Markets
Twin City Farmers Market, 106 Avenue A in Sterling
8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out
Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc., 620 S. Stone Hill Road, Chana
Auction, 10 a.m., first and third Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., second and fourth Saturday and Sunday
Leydig Center, 1107 Eyelet Road, Dixon.
Not-for-profit thrift, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., last Thursday and Saturday of the month. Donations accepted 8 a.m. to noon.
Polo Women’s Garden Club, 100 S. Union Ave., Polo
Perennial plant sale, 8 a.m. May 6.
Loveland History Museum, 513 W. Second St., Dixon
Spring fling craft and vendor show, noon to 6 p.m., May 5
Special interest
Best of Dixon Gala, May 5, Dixon Elks Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon.
Friends of the Hennepin Canal. Indigo Bunting hike, 1:30 p.m. May 21, Lock 33 Rock Falls; Woodchuck hike, 1:30 p.m. June 11, Lock 29 Colona.
Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Cancer support, 2 p.m. fourth Wednesday. Caregiver support, 10 a.m., first and third Tuesday. Diabetic support, 11 a.m., first Wednesday. Low vision support, noon second and fourth Tuesday.
Alcoholics Anonymous for Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties. 1-800-452-7990. www.aa-nia.org.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 3:30 p.m. first Mondays, First Lutheran Church, 19 W. Second St., Chadwick.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group, 6:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays, Crossroads Community Center, 201 W. Market St., Morrison
Dixon Coin Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday, American Legion, 1120 W. First St., Dixon.
Country Crossroads Quilt Guild, 7 p.m. third Monday, Forreston Grove Church, 7246 Freeport Road; Forreston. March 20, Trunk show by Judy Bender of Belvidere.
General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Franklin Grove chapter, 7 p.m. first Monday, Atlasta Park, Franklin Grove.
PFLAG Sauk Valley. Support for LGBTQIA+ individuals and family members. 4 p.m. third Sunday (except June and September), First Presbyterian Church, 410 Second Ave., Sterling. Zoom available. Contact pflagsaukvalley@gmail.com.
Petunia City Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m. first Monday, First Presbyterian Church, 110 East Third St., Dixon. Info at https://petuniacityquiltguild.com/. Lori Dickman, organize scrap stash, May 1.
Author visits. Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.
Cat Clarke, 11 a.m. April 29
Library programs
Sterling Public Library. Preschool story time, 10 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. second Saturday. Lego Club 10 a.m. first Saturday. Roleplaying club, 3:30 p.m. Monday. Monarch story time, 6 p.m. second Monday. Teen game night, 5:30 p.m. second Tuesdays. 5-star reads book club, 11:30 a.m. second Saturday. Adults Reading Kids Stuff, 6 p.m. last Tuesday. Bluestem Books, 2 p.m. second Tuesday. Library bingo, 3 p.m. fourth Friday. Reading with therapy dogs, 10 a.m. third Saturday.
Dixon Public Library. Preschool storytime, ages 3-5, 10 a.m. Tuesdays; Baby-toddler storytime, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Orbital book group, 6 p.m. third Wednesdays; Literary merits, 2 p.m. fourth Tuesday;Morning mysteries, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Computer coding club, every other Thursday K-1, 2:45, Grades 2-3, 3:30, Grades 4-5, 4:15
Rock Falls Public Library. Book clubs, 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday of month, 10 a.m. first Thursday of month. Morning Makers, 10 a.m. first and third Fridays.
Odell Public Library. 307 S. Madison St., Morrison. Lego club, 10:30 a.m. first Saturday. Storytime, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Historical societies
Lee County Historical and Genealogy Society, 113 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon.
Sterling Rock Falls Historical Society, Lincoln Learning Center, 607 E. Third St. Sterling
Bureau County Historical Society, 109 Park Ave. W, Princeton
Lectures and Seminars
Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon.
Social Isolation by Ashley Dober of Northwestern Illinois Center for Independent Living, 10 a.m. May 3
Morrison Heritage Museum, 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison
Saga of the Lilac Bush, An American Pioneer Narrative, Patricia Pessman, 1:30 p.m., May 31
In Vietnam, My Weapon Against Russia Was My Headphone, Steven Siefken, 1:30 p.m., June 4
Exploring Family Trees at Grove Hill Cemetery, Hillary Blevins, 1:30 p.m., July 30
Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce
Illinois Secure Choice retirement savings program session, 11:45 a.m. May 9, Brandywine Banquet Center, 441 Illinois Route 2, Dixon. Register by May 5 at 815-625-2400 or saukvalleyareachamber.com
Stockton Heritage Museum, 107 W. Front St., Stockton
Civil War Ladies Dress from Head to Toe by Karen Brose, 2 p.m., May 7
Museums and attractions
Dillon Home, 1005 East Third Street in Sterling. Guided tours Thursday and Friday on the hour starting at 10 a.m. and second weekend of the month.
Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon; free.
Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.
Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S Hennepin Ave, Dixon, open April to December. Tours 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Morrison Heritage Museum, 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, open May to November, 1 to 4 p.m., Friday to Sunday.
Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main Street, Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day).
Byron Museum of History, Wednesday-Saturday 10:00 to 3:00, located at 110 North Union Street, Byron.
Roberts Armory World War II Museum, Route 251 and Intermodal Drive, Rochelle. Open by appointment.
Savanna Museum and Cultural Center, 406 Main St., Savanna. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May through October.
Chaplin Creek Village, full-scale historical restoration project depicting a prairie settlement typical of the middle 19th century, 1715 Whitney Road, Franklin Grove.
Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley.
Summerfield Zoo, 3088 Flora Road, Belvidere.
Please submit information including photos for Shaw Local News Network’s weekly calendars to https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/.