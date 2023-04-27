Dixon Public Schools will have two public meetings

DIXON – Dixon Public Schools announced it will host two public meetings Monday at the district offices on Franklin Grove Road.

The first is scheduled for 3 p.m. It is a subcommittee of the board called to discuss and review board policies on a number of subjects, including qualifications, term and duties of board officers; incurring debt; purchases and contracts; hiring processes; and the reporting of abused and neglected children

Other policies up for review include use of personal technology, drug and alcohol testing for bus and commercial vehicle drivers, the accelerated placement program, instructional materials, library media programs, credit for nondistrict coursework, community use of school facilities and accommodating individuals with disabilities.

The committee is tasked with researching these topics and providing recommendations to the whole board.

The second meeting is a called special meeting of the board at 6:15 p.m. The board will go into executive session then reconvene to approve recommended discipline for student No. 9072. The agenda does not give the student’s name nor the incident leading to discipline.

However, a male student was apprehended by police and charged Monday after a handgun was found in his vehicle in the high school parking lot. After the student was processed, he was released into the custody of a parent.

According to the school handbook: “A student who is determined to have brought one of the following objects to school, any school-sponsored activity or event, or any activity or event that bears a reasonable relationship to school shall be expelled for a period of not less than one year but not more than 2 calendar years: (1) A firearm, meaning any gun, rifle, shotgun, weapon as defined by Section 921 of Title 18 of the Unites States Code, firearm as defined in Section 1.1 of the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act, or firearm as defined in Section 24-1 of the Criminal Code of 1961. The expulsion period may be modified by the superintendent, and the superintendent’s determination may be modified by the board on a case-by-case basis.”