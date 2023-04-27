Dixon Public Schools appoints assistant principals at three buildings for 2023-24

DIXON – Three Dixon Public Schools buildings will have new assistant principals starting with the 2023-24 school year, part of the personnel report approved by the board of education on Wednesday.
Kellie Glenn, assistant principal at Reagan Middle School, will be the assistant principal at Washington Elementary.
Keli Full, a special education teacher at Dixon High School, will be the assistant principal at Jefferson Elementary.
John Tate, a Spanish-language teacher at Dixon High School, will be the assistant principal at the high school.
Also making a change in status: Charlie Bishop, a special education teacher at the high school will be a technology teacher at Reagan and Erin Grubic, secretary at Reagan, will be the new receptionist/secretary to the assistant superintendent at the central office.
New hires
There are three new hires for March and April. They are Madison lunchroom attendant Susan Abbott, Washington paraprofessional Laren Weaver, and Reagan paraprofessional Mary Beth Shipman.
New hires effective Aug. 14 are Annalee Kelly as a Madison fifth-grade teacher, Marissa Krager as a Jefferson social worker and Reagan alternative program teacher Katelyn Hamel.
Resignations
Resigning in March and April were lunchroom attendant Robin Roddel, Madison social worker Ashley Kerns and Madison paraprofessional Britany Fasulo. Resigning at the end of the school year is Alexa Reeder as a fourth-grade teacher at Madison. Resigning Aug. 1 is Reagan social studies teacher Matt Hamel.
Probationary contract
Angie Ortgiesen has been recommended for a second-year probationary contract for 2023-24.
Coaching assignments and resignations
Sky Goral will be a boys basketball volunteer coach for the current year and for the 2023-24 school year.
Courtney Bond resigned as dance coach effective immediately. Addie Pace and Lynn Longan resigned as Reagan yearbook advisors at the end of the school year.