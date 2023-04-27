Dixon holds pathways extension groundbreaking at Viaduct Point

DIXON – On a brisk clear day, perfect for taking a walk or a bike ride, Dixon hosted a groundbreaking at noon Thursday for an expansion of its recreational pathways.

The ceremony, featuring dignitaries, took place at Viaduct Point on the south shore of the Rock River just west of the existing Heritage Crossing. Outgoing Mayor Li Arellano Jr. and Glen Hughes, incoming mayor, both took part, as did City Manager Danny Langloss Jr. Riverfront caretaker John Groshans received special recognition.

Viaduct Point is the site of the former Dixon Iron and Metal Co. site. The U.S Environmental Protection Agency spent $4 million to remove contaminated soil and sediment at the former brownfield so the site could be used for recreational purposes.

Now comes the third phase of the plan by the Riverfront Commission and the city of Dixon to create a 2-mile extension of the existing biking and walking paths along the riverfront.

Funding for the pathways came from three Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grants totaling $5.65 million.

Fehr Graham and Associates completed the engineering for this phase and Martin and Co. has been contracted for the work, the city manager’s office said.