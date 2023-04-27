5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley: Watercolor artists’ national exhibit returns to Dixon

A dab of water. A brush laying across a blob of pigment. It’s the start of a dash of color on the artist’s medium of choice. This marks the 15th straight year that the Illinois Watercolor Society has brought its national exhibit to Dixon for a showcase exhibition. But that’s just part of what’s happening in 5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley. There’s also a high school stage play, a magician, a gallery opening and a choir concert.
1 Colorful array. The Illinois Watercolor Society National Exhibit will be on display starting Friday, April 28 through May 27 at The Next Picture Show in Dixon. The works of more than 50 watercolorists will be on display. Beth Shadur of Highland Park will serve as the juror for the show. The show is free and open to the general public during business hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. A reception and seminar is planned for the grand opening on May 6.
2 Inspired by a classic. “Miss Austen’s Choice,” 7 p.m., Thursday-Saturday, April 27-29, Tabor Gym, Rock Falls High School. The play by Lavinia Roberts tells the story of young Jane Austen, a woman torn between marrying into a likable family with money enough to care for her family and writing down the stories she loves. All main stage shows are $5 for community members and free for Rock Falls High School students, faculty, and staff.
3 Art of illusion. Brian Holt will perform unconventional magic that defies the laws of physics when he appears at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Inquire about availability 815-732-3252. Tickets $8 as a suggested donation.
4 Opening reception. The Eagle’s Nest Art Group will host an opening reception for its annual Spring Membership Art Show from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the group’s gallery on the second floor of Conover Square Mall, 201 N. Third St., Oregon. Admission to the reception is free. An elevator is available to access the gallery. The show features oil, acrylic, and watercolor paintings; glass work; pottery; gourd art; calligraphy; and drawings. A selection of art prints and cards will be for sale. The show will also be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, and May 6-7.
5 Journey of voices. RiverChor presents “The Road Home” spring concert 2 p.m., Sunday April 30 at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 Third Avenue South in Clinton. The concert is free, but donations will be accepted. The title piece by Stephen Paulus is about the wistfulness of a prodigal traveler features the duet of Connie Swanson-DeSpain and Kristen Jones. Another signature piece is “Regina Coeli” featuring soloists Shauna Tegeler, Beth Yaklich, Karil Carr, Chris Meier, AJ Weber, Terry Winter, Jim Schitzmeyer and Brandon Winter and the music of Chris Holmer on piano and Kristen Jones and David Rosales on violin. RiverChoir formed in 2004 and is open to singers from eastern Iowa and western Illinois.
