DIXON – Dixon Knights of Columbus Council 690 will be having its monthly breakfast 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the KayCee Hall, 506 W. Third Street. For a donation, the all-you-can-eat breakfast includes, eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits and gravy and pancakes. The donations from the meal go to the Catholic Scholarship Fund.

The Knights of Columbus hall is located at 506 W. Third Street in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)