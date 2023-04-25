Sterling offers free trailer, supplies for neighborhood, park cleanup efforts

STERLING – Here’s something not a whole lot of Sterling residents know:

The city has a trailer full of supplies that workers will drop off and pick up at no charge for those groups looking to beautify their local parks and neighborhoods.

The Team Up 2 Clean Up trailer is full of bags, blowers, mowers, saws, shovels, gloves, safety glasses – anything and everything that might be needed for a civic-minded group looking for a project.

You provide the people and the place, and one person to sign a waiver taking responsibility for its contents, and the trailer will arrive empty and be hauled away full of whatever waste, trash, garbage and detritus that can be scooped up.

Bored Boy Scouts? Idle Elks? Listless Lions? Restless Rotarians? Borrow the trailer for a day and do yourself and your neighbors a solid.

Call 815-632-6657, go to www.sterling-il.gov or email mfarmer@sterling-il.gov to reserve the trailer or for more information.