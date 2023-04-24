Dixon mayor honors community members with final proclamations

DIXON – Three community members who made lasting contributions to the city are each being honored with their own day.
Mayor Li Arellano Jr. is nearing an end to his second term in office, and he issued his last proclamations to recognize three people each with a day in their honor in their name based on their dedication to Dixon.
Arellano proclaimed April 27 as John Groshans Day, April 28 as Paula Meyer Day and April 21 as Leda Bartolomei Day.
Groshans spent more than 40 years as owner of Sauk Valley Cleaners and then wanted to give back to the community by volunteering to do upkeep for the riverfront in 2009. He was named Dixon Citizen of the Year in 2016.
[ One-man welcome center honored as Dixon's Citizen of the Year ]
“This public service has earned John the title of hardest worker in Dixon as he became a true Dixon ambassador and caretaker renown for his devotion and love for Dixon and our beautiful downtown and riverfront,” Arellano said.
April 27 was chosen because it’s also the day the city will have a groundbreaking for the bike path extension project, a $7.3 million project that’s more than six years in the making that will expand pathways along the riverfront.
Meyer was hired as the city’s financial director in 2012 in the wake of former city Comptroller Rita Crundwell’s $53.7 million embezzlement scheme.
Paula’s leadership and advice were critical in the rebuilding of Dixon’s finances.”— Dixon Mayor Li Arellano Jr
She oversaw the installation of the new accounting software and restructured staffing and financial policies and procedures, putting new layers of oversight in place. She also helped prioritize what the city should do with Crundwell recovery funds, which included paying off about $21 million in debt and establishing a safety net of reserve funds.
“Paula’s leadership and advice were critical in the rebuilding of Dixon’s finances, which included implementing a new financial system, longterm financial planning, paying down debt, and advising the mayor, the city council and the general public on prudent budgets and fiscal management,” Arellano said.
Meyer has been an accountant for more than 30 years and finished a term as Lee County Treasurer in December.
Arellano said Meyer helped usher in a period of great change, renewal and recovery.
Bartolomei, 90, opened Al & Leda’s Pizzeria with her husband in 1960, serving “great food and memories for generations,” Arellano said.
She is being honored for her contributions “truly defining the best of what a ma and pa business can bring in food and memories right here in our city of Dixon.”