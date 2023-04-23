Shutter to Think: Music expression

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Bands and fans express themselves through the power of music at a recent show in Chicago. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

To capture the frantic energy of a particular style of music one needs luck, patience and the innate ability to avoid flailing limbs.

Readers of this column know that my musical tastes tend to lean toward – how shall I put this – terrible. I like it if it’s too loud, too fast, you can’t understand the lyrics. It really is an assault on the senses of the human ear.

In an attempt to grab this aggressive audio energy and put it in a visualization format, the challenge is real (not to mention the threat to camera and limb). It’s very much trial and error, a lot of luck, and probably a little skill involved.

Recently at this show in Chicago (the band playing was “Dirty Rotten Imbeciles,” if you’re scoring at home) I did a lot of slow shutter work and let the scene burn itself into the camera.

Stage lighting is harsh and gaudy and beautiful all at once, so I really wanted to let that be the key illuminator.

On some images, I did add some on-camera flash to stop the action in at least part of the frame. A little in-camera manipulation by zooming the lens in or out while the shutter is open gives a sense of forward movement and makes some nice light trails.

Other pictures have a “dynamic cubist” look and feel. This art movement is described as “a style that used bold colors, interlocking geometric forms, controlled outlines, angular planes and tilted viewpoints.”

Aside from the personal entertainment joys I get from these music events, these “field trips” allow me the opportunity to make pictures solely for personal use only (despite the fact that I’m sharing them here; such irony). There’s no weight of the work being needed for a story, no notes being jotted, no names being asked and respelled, it’s very freeing.

To get art nerdy again, it’s a real Dadaist approach – whatever happens, happens.

• Follow Alex T. Paschal on Instagram @svmphotogs or message him at apaschal@shawmedia.com.