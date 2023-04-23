Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed April 7-14

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

March Properties LLC to Aubree and Adam Pierce, 829 Seventh Ave., Fulton, $70,500.

Zachary Jacob Nardi to Beverly Lucille Graunke, 1503 E. 24th Place, Sterling, $129,900.

Donn and Amy Anderson to Blayke Bales and Leon Ramos Jr., 1003 First Ave., Sterling, $138,500.

Bryant Development LLC to Jason and Sandra Harshman, 303 Third Ave., Sterling, $60,000.

Margert A. Brandon to Adam S. and Stephanie R. Gloria, 1715 Ave E, Sterling, $88,500.

Jesse Matthew Whitebread to Mark Koehler, 509 E. Ninth St., Rock Falls, $80,000.

Bill and Donna Johnson Family Trust to Spencer T. Schutz, 10950 Ridge Road, Rock Falls, $215,000.

Jacob W. and Jillian J. Gilman to Brhenan M. and Kendra A. Linke, 519 19th Ave., Fulton, $130,900.

Kophamer Blean Property Management LLC Series II to William Joe Rush, 401 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, $66,000.

Kimberly Porter and Carrie M. Anderson Estate to Jo Ann Hayes, 616 W. 15th St., Sterling, $135,000.

Sandra A. Crouse to Roger K. and Susan A. Meiers, 1002 Glenwood Drive, Morrison, $190,500.

Tiffany D. and Heather Lechler to Madison M. Ribordy and Andrew Joseph Funk, 1307 Sycamore Drive, Rock Falls, $84,500.

Stacy L. McMahon, formerly Sikkema, and Joshua L. McMahon to Michael O. and Rebecca J. Leathers, 928 Fifth Ave., Fulton, $325,000.

Luann and Brent A. Stukenberg to Maria D. Rocha, 901 W. Ninth St., Sterling, $42,000.

Ashley A. Atilano to Michael F. Ely, 18399 Wagon Wheel Drive, Sterling, $0.

Vereit DG Erie Il LLC to MDC Coast 29 LLC, 1113 12th St., Erie (Dollar General), $1,020,430.

Quit claim deeds

City of Sterling and Industrial Development Commission to A&H Properties Inc., 504 W. Sixth St., Sterling, $500.

City of Sterling and Industrial Development Commission to Jerry Brito, 504 W. Sixth St., Sterling, $500.

Joyce Augustus, formerly Hummel, to Mark W. Hummel, two parcels in Prophetstown Township, $0.

Olivia Baker to Sandra I. Baker, 602 Ave C, Sterling, $0.

Vernon J. Dornbush to Lisa A. Schaver, 3951 Stone St., Fulton, $0.

Ann C. Huizenga to West Teelin LLC, 205 13th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Adam J. Hastings to Samantha J. Mitchell, 6480 Garden Plain Road, Fulton, $0.

Daniel Michael Poserati to Scott A. Whitmore, one parcel in Albany Township, $0.

Cory L. Stauffer to Megan L. Rooney, also Stauffer, 25103 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Patricia Spencer, formerly Skutt, to Anthony Skutt, 511 W. 10th St., Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

Douglas W. Moulton Estate, Martha A. Moulton, trustee, to Mary E. Swain, formerly Moulton, and Heather A. Bledsoe, formerly Moulton, 402 W. Main St., Morrison, $0.

Johnson Family Trust, Denise L. Cady and Douglas R. and Ronnie L. Johnson, trustees, to Logan Henrekin, 5325 Hoover Road, Rock Falls, $205,000.

Sharon M. James Reedy Trust to Kelle D. Fieffer Trust, six parcels in Fenton Township, 19 Meadow Lane, Prophetstown, one parcel in Portland Township and seven parcels in Prophetstown Township, $0.

Deloris M. Rowson to Brandon Ray, 1130 Sixth Ave., Fulton, $130,000.

Madsen Family Trust, Tara N. and Jason M. Madsen trustees, to DLKC Holdings LLC Series 6, one parcel on Osage Road, Prophetstown, $690,000.

Executors deeds

Terry Royer Estate to Cliotilde Diaz, 2603 Kaufman St., Rock Falls, $0.

Gary Bush Estate to Jeffrey Todd and Terri M. VanOosten, two farmland parcels in Fenton Township, $414,915.

Arlyn P. Kerkhove Estate to May K. and Scott C. Meier, 19470 Hurd Road, Prophetstown and 501 W. Kimball St. and 212 W. Washington St., Tampico, $0.

Terry Royer Estate and Tammy Schies to Cliotilde Diaz, 2603 Kaufman St., Rock Falls, $60,000.

Deeds

Linda Roesslein to Irene R. and Thomas R. Smith Trust, 1607 16th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Dawn V. Reavley Estate and George D. Reavley Trust, Beverly Boles, trustee, to Matthew L. and Cheryl A. Sisson Trust, 1010 Ave B, Rock Falls, $40,000.

Jennifer Chriest, sale officer, and Whiteside County sheriff to Cynthia Snapp, 301 E. Market St., Tampico, $26,500.

Whiteside County clerk to MS Investment Group Inc., 718B Jackson St., Prophetstown, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff and Laura J. Wade to MCLP Asset Co., 604 Ninth Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff and Myles and Jericha L. Lewis, now Martin, to Donald A. and Janet D. Amery, 402 W. Sixth Ave., Lyndon, $17,691.

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Roberta Fassler and Michele and Antonia A. Bufford to Christopher C. and Tiffany M. Osenberg, 1110 S. Hill Drive, Dixon, $80,000.

Jerome and Wilma Townsend to Deborah Jean and Walter Louis Reynolds Jr., block 5, lot 55, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $33,000.

Bobby D. Simmons to Shirley Frahm Trust, Shirley Frahm, trustee, 804 Douglas Ave., Ashton, $110,000.

James K. and Amanda R. Coleman to David and Stefanie Munoz, 703 Maytown Road, Ohio, $57,500.

Henry S. and Mary Pat Dixon to Diane L. and Eric C. Boel, 415 N. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $72,000.

Hector M. and Lindsey Chavez to Chad Dambman, 1032 Highland Ave., Dixon, $65,000.

Thomas Scanlon to Kiril Kostov and Steve Jandreski, block 27, lot 145, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $21,000.

Russell G. Phillips to Andrew M. Hogan, block 5, lot 178, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

Jerry Brink to Matthew and Pamela Malone, one parcel in Dixon Township, $6,250.

Pioneer State Bank to Numark Credit Union, 303 S. Pennsylvania St., Sublette (Pioneer State Bank), $445,000.

Pioneer State Bank and State Bank of Paw Paw to Numark Credit Union, 235 Chicago Road, Paw Paw (Pioneer State Bank), $345,000.

Treehouse Foods Services LLC to Bay Valley Foods LLC, 804 Palmyra St., Dixon, $0.

Trustees deeds

Julie D. Mann Trust, Julie D. Mann, trustee, to Marian E. Wolf, 785 Evelynn Rose Lane, Dixon, $235,000.

Trust No. 1611, Chicago Title Land Trust Co., successor trustee, to Judy K. Holland Trust, Judy K. Holland, trustee, and Todd D. and Tyrone D. Holland, 908 Bloody Gulch Road, Dixon, $0.

Harold A. Wiggins Family Trust and Harold A. and Barbara J. Wiggins Trust No. 101 and 102 to JMW Farms LLC, 1572 state Route 52, Dixon, $300,000.

Executors deed

Dustin K. and Daniel K. Oleson to Angela S. Rienstra and Dustin K. and Alyssa D. Oleson, 2072 Grand Detour Road, Dixon, $0.

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Pamela K. Martz to Andrew and Robin Piper, 602 N. Franklin Ave., Polo, $38,000.

Hermann Vogt to Christopher and Heather Higgins, 738 Hampton Drive, Byron, $251,338.

Danielle VanOosten to Stephen D. and Lisa A. Gabriel, 3812 W. Ogle St., Grand Detour, $140,000.

Lyle and Amy Zumdahl Trust, Lyle and Amy Zumdahl, trustees, Larry E. Zumdahl Trust, Larry E. Zumdahl, trustee, Nancy Lynne Mills Revocable Trust, Nancy L. Mills, trustee and Linda Zumdahl to John W. and Dawn M. Collman, 1748 W. Montague Road, Adeline, $1,249,494.

Shawne E. and Katrina M. Aldridge to Allura H. and Robert E. Darlington, 101 and 103 Main St., Leaf River, $60,000.

Mark Overmyer to Marc Mongan, one parcel on River Road, Byron, $144,500.

Kenton Sherwood to David M. Byrd and Gisell Urrina Lopez, 708 S. Fifth St., Oregon, $197,000.

Sean C. Roedel to Justin R. and Lindsay Moorehead, 6466 E. Husking Peg Road, Chana, $220,000.

Quit claim deeds

The late Genniel M. Howlett by heirs, Larry D. and David Howlett, Lori Daine, and Kathleen Schnorr to Patricia J. Moore, 807 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $0.

Leann Heimerdinger. Lisa Guenzler and Linda Krueger to Patricia J. Moore, 807 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $0.

The late Gary W. Howlett, Greg and Christopher Howlett, Amy Linder and Andrea Nicionales to Patricia J. Moore, 807 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $0.

Jorge Salinas to Jorge Salinas Perez, 703 Golden Prairie Drive, Davis Junction, $0.

Elsa M. Milan, also Murillo, to Gerardo Murillo, 206 N. 11th St., 822 N. Main St., and 115 S. 12th St., Rochelle, $0.

Trustees deeds

Albright Family Trust 896, Adona A. Zimmerman, trustee, to Laura Haenitsch, 302 S. Division Ave., Polo, $67,000.

Dennis L. and Joanne M. Shearer Living Trust, Kimberly Kubly, trustee, to Kimberly Kubly, 105 Lincoln Ave., Davis Junction, $120,000.

Leonard J. and Joanne M. Baumann Trust, Michael Baumann, trustee, to Michael and Donna Baumann, 9994 W. Henry Road, Polo, $100,000.

