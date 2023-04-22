Bethany Bland, ‘tireless’ leader of Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce, to step down

ROCK FALLS – Bethany Bland, with the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce for 18 years, the last 11 as president, is leaving the agency effective May 5.

Sam Smith, the chamber’s program coordinator since 2019, will take over as interim director, Eric L. Epps, chair of the chamber board, said in a news release Friday.

Sam Smith (Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce)

Bethany Bland (Alex T)

Bland has taken a job as Newman Central Catholic High School’s business manger. She’ll be handling payroll and other financial matters for the private Sterling school.

Bland has led the chamber to financial and operational stability, developed programing and resources for small businesses, coordinated many community festivals, and promoted local business, “among many other accomplishments,” Epps said.

“The Rock Falls Chamber is strong today because of Bethany’s tireless efforts over the years,” Epps said.

“Her leadership and vision will be greatly missed, but I am confident that the chamber will continue to be successful because she has invested in building a team that will carry that vision forward and bring fresh new ideas.”

Smith has a background in leadership, organizational management, local marketing and event planning, Epps said.

Bland, too, is confident in Smith’s abilities.

“Sam’s greatest quality as a chamber employee is her heart for this community and work ethic,” Bland said in the release.

“She works hard for our members and has brought growth and fresh ideas to community outreach events.”

The chamber has hired others to handle Smith’s duties during the transition, and upcoming events will not be affected, Epps said.

Those with questions or concerns can contact Epps at eepps@rockfallschamber.com or Smith at sam@rockfallschamber.com.