Adrian Marquez is Amboy student of the month for April

Adrian Marquez is student of the month for Amboy in April. He is an 18-year-old senior from Amboy. His parents are Adriana and Garrett Pfeiffer. His siblings are Michelle Contreras and Richard Contreras.
What class do you find really engaging?
I find my computer tech class at Whiteside Area Career Center really engaging because we learn about the inner workings of technology that is changing the world and always evolving. The class goes into depth about how technology has been changing and improving daily life.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
My post graduation plans are to either attend Sauk Valley Community College to study Criminal Justice to pursue a career in law enforcement or attend Kishwaukee College to study chemistry. Then I want to transfer to a four-year school in hopes of pursuing a career in law enforcement, post secondary education or chemical engineering.
What are your two favorite activities?
I enjoy volunteering on various projects in the community because I enjoy helping others and giving them opportunities that I wished for growing up. My favorite extracurricular activity is soccer because it is a sport that I have played my entire life and it gave me joy when my life was not the best.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
This summer, I moved from Dekalb to Amboy. Moving was a big deal for me and was a challenge for me to overcome. Winning April Student of the Month, even though I am a new student, shows the positive impact I have made on the teachers and students of Amboy High School. Winning this award is both memorable and meaningful to me.
What is your hope for the future?
My hope for the future is that I can have a career that I love and will allow me to have a positive impact on my community by inspiring future generations to pursue what they want in life. I will make my impact through my career as a teacher or volunteer activities.
