John Crady Memorial 5K will be June 3 in Prophetstown

PROPHETSTOWN - Eclipse Square Memorial Park, 301 Washington St., will be the site of the third annual John Crady Memorial 5K Run and Walk at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 3.

Participation fee is $20. Registration is required to attend.

Proceeds will benefit the Erie and Prophetstown co-op golf and cross country teams.

Medals are being awarded to the first-, second-, and third-place winners in each age bracket. Trophies will also be awarded to the overall male and female winners, the top finishers in each age group, and the male and female master’s division winners. Fruit and beverages are available after the race.

The online registration deadline is Saturday, May 20. The first 60 participants to register will receive a shirt. To register, visit JohnCradyMemorial.5k.com or at the park gazebo on race day.