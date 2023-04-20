Performing Arts Guild brings vintage radio shows to stage

Are you tuning into the National Broadcasting Company’s version of “Father Knows Best”?

Not quite, but the spirit of vintage radio shows endures when the Performing Arts Guild presents “An Evening Around the Radio” in three shows this weekend.

Performances will be 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Pinecrest Grove Theatre on Evergreen Lane in Mt. Morris.

It’s not just the shows themselves being brought to life. There’s Dennis Cheatwood in the role of the announcer. In those days the sponsor WAS the show. Tune into “Maxwell House Coffee Time” and you’ll find George Burns and Gracie Allen bringing you one of their popular skits. For this performance, that means Jeff and April Bold taking on the roles of Burns and Allen in the skit “Easter Hat War Council.”

Other radio greats take their turns. There’s “My Friend Irma” and “Little Orphan Annie.” And it wouldn’t be classic radio without that “Who’s On First” bit, would it?

David Sheely and Trudy Whalen are the directors and Karen Urish the producer. Other cast members are Dylan Stormont, Montana Larson, Mary Mead Cantrell, Gerald Sheely, Priscilla Osborne, Mary Cheatwood, Larry Ubben, Norah Coutts, Dave Sheely, Kelly Houston, Hannah Sheely, Julie Spaine, Ethan Sheely, Eleanor Guinn and Emily Borgman.

And because it’s radio, Renae Taylor serves as the Foley artist, the person bringing forth all the sound effects.

General admission starts at $12, students and seniors are $10. For availability of tickets call 815-734-2103 or go online at www.performingartsguild.com.

Audience members, please take your cue from the “On Air” sign.