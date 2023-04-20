It’s Ladies Night in Dixon, plus Earth Day activities around area

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.

Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know. Submit information for Shaw Local News Network’s weekly calendar https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/. Include a contact person and phone number.

Just around the corner

Shop til you drop. It’s Ladies Night Out in Dixon starting 4 p.m. Thursday, April 20. It’s a chance to shop small with 33 participating stores offering deals and specials. Stores open until 8 p.m.

Last chance. The exhibit of the Phidian Art Show at the The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon will close Saturday, April 22. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. See “Don’t Breathe” by Matt Jagitsch, which was selected for the People’s Choice Award and the Myrtle Walgreen Best of Show Award.

Surf’s up. The Sounds of Summer Beach Boys tribute will be Friday and Saturday April 21-22 at White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris

Brain games. Bi-County Foundation will hold a trivia fundraiser, 7 p.m. Friday, April 21 at the Rock Falls American Legion, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls. Registration starts at 6 p.m. Inquire about availability at lboardsen@bi-county.org. The foundation provides mini-grants to serve students with special needs in Whiteside and Carroll counties.

Deals all day. Neighborhood garage sales will take place all day Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 across Paw Paw.

Going green. The Sterling-Rock Falls YMCA’s Earth Day 5K run and walk will be 8 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at Sinnissippi Park in Sterling. There will be a cleanup project associated with the event.

Back to nature. The Earth Day 4-H Family Fun day will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Franklin Creek Grist Mill. Activities will be provided by 4-H, University of Illinois Extension master gardeners and the Franklin Creek Conservation Association.

Spring clean. The Home and Garden Show will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Northland Mall in Sterling. Vendors will have everything you need for spring upgrades. Attendees can play Home Show Bingo for a chance to win $100 gift certificate.

Home run. It’s Guest Bartender Night when the Rock Falls High School Alumni Association has a fundraiser 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Cochran’s Pub, 223 West Second Street in Rock Falls. Association board members are filling orders to raise money to construct restrooms at the Rock Falls High School baseball and softball fields. There will be a raffle at 8 p.m.

Pioneer women. “The Casket Girls” is a presentation by Carol Chandler on the efforts to recruit women to settlements on the North American frontier in the 18th and 19th centuries. The program will be 7 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Lee County Historical and Geological Society, 113 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon. Admission is free. Inquire at 815-284-1134.

Pollinator power. “Hummingbirds in the Midwest” is a program by Maria Pearson of Belvidere and master gardener Kathy Michael, 10 a.m. Monday, April 24, Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Admission is free and attendees will be given a free hummingbird feeder. Inquire at 815-732-3252.

Student entrepreneurs. The Whiteside Area Career Center’s CEO Program will have its annual trade show, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Northland Mall in Sterling. Students will exhibit their start-up businesses, offering goods and services for sale.

Music

Sterling Municipal Band

Spring Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 221 W. Third St., Dixon

Evensong Church of Atonement (Chicago), 5 p.m., June 4

Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling

Spring Music Recital, 6 p.m., May 23, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave., Sterling

Spring Vocal Recital, 6 p.m., May 23, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave., Sterling

Dance Recital, 6:30 p.m. June 2, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., June 3, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School

Clinton Symphony Orchestra, Clinton, Iowa

Pops Concert, June 4, Riverview Park Bandshell, Clinton

American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.

Jam Session, 7 p.m. every Thursday.

Coloma Park District, Rock Falls Community Building

Youth Center Dances, 7 p.m. May 13. $3.

Timber Lake Playhouse, Mount Carroll

Blues in the Woods Bluesfest, Kevin Burt, Birddog Blues Band, Russ Green Band, 3 p.m. May 21

Bureau County Fair, Princeton

Josh Turner with Sara Evans, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24

Oregon VFW, 1310 W. Washington St., Oregon

The First Fridays Open Mic, 6:30 p.m., donation

Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon

Second Saturday Open Mic signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m., $3

Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.

Harold Harrison, 6:30 p.m. May 6

Todd Lorenc, 6:30 p.m., May 13

Theater productions

Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon

From The New World, Rendezvous Arts Orchestra, 5 p.m., May 21

Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon

The Revolutionists, 7:30 p.m. May 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20.

Rendezvous Arts: True Colors Baroque and Don Widmer, May 10.

Pride and Prejudice, 7:30 p.m. July 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23.

She Kills Monsters, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11, 12, 13.

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.

Rock River Jazz Band, May 7

Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos, May 14

The Style Catz with the Cocoloco Band, May 19

Blues in the Woods Bluesfest, May 21

White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris

A Rock’n’Roll Tribute, May 3-4

Vito Zatto Show, May 17-18

Dueling Pianos, May 24-25

Rock Falls High School

Miss Austen’s Choice, April 27-29

Polo Community Theater, Polo Town Hall, 117 N. Franklin Ave., Polo

Hyronomous A. Frog, 7 p.m. May 5, 6 and 12, 2 p.m. May 7 and 13.

Jungle Book, July 12, 15, 16. Free.

Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon

The Magic of Brian Holt, 1:30 p.m. April 27

Art exhibits

Woodlawn Arts Academy, 2807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling

Student-Teacher Art Exhibit, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27 to April 28

The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon

Phidian Art Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, March 31 to April 22.

Illinois Watercolor Society National Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, April 28 to May 27; opening reception with artist and juror Beth Shadur, 1 p.m. May 6.

The Human Form, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, June 2 to July 15; opening reception 6 p.m. June 9.

KSB Hospital Commerce Towers, 215 E. First St., Dixon

For the Love of Animals, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily through June 30

Markets

Twin City Farmers Market, 106 Avenue A in Sterling

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out;

Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc., 620 S. Stone Hill Road, Chana

Auction, 10 a.m., first and third Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., second and fourth Saturday and Sunday

Leydig Center, 1107 Eyelet Road, Dixon.

Not-for-profit thrift, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., last Saturday of the month. Donations accepted 8 a.m. to noon.

Polo Women’s Garden Club, 100 S. Union Ave., Polo

Perennial plant sale, 8 a.m. May 6.

Special interest

Best of Dixon Gala, May 5, Dixon Elks Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon.

Quad City Coin Club, Camden Center, 2701 First St., Milan. Coin show, 9 a.m. Sunday, April 2. Free.

Friends of the Hennepin Canal. Indigo Bunting hike, 1:30 p.m. May 21, Lock 33 Rock Falls; Woodchuck hike, 1:30 p.m. June 11, Lock 29 Colona.

Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Cancer support, 2 p.m. fourth Wednesday. Caregiver support, 10 a.m., first and third Tuesday. Diabetic support, 11 a.m., first Wednesday. Low vision support, noon second and fourth Tuesday.

Alcoholics Anonymous for Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties. 1-800-452-7990. www.aa-nia.org.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 3:30 p.m. first Mondays, First Lutheran Church, 19 W. Second St., Chadwick.

Survivors of Suicide Support Group, 6:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays, Crossroads Community Center, 201 W. Market St., Morrison

Dixon Coin Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday, American Legion, 1120 W. First St., Dixon.

Country Crossroads Quilt Guild, 7 p.m. third Monday, Forreston Grove Church, 7246 Freeport Road; Forreston. March 20, Trunk show by Judy Bender of Belvidere.

General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Franklin Grove chapter, 7 p.m. first Monday, Atlasta Park, Franklin Grove.

PFLAG Sauk Valley. Support for LGBTQIA+ individuals and family members. 4 p.m. third Sunday (except June and September), First Presbyterian Church, 410 Second Ave., Sterling. Zoom available. Contact pflagsaukvalley@gmail.com.

Petunia City Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m. first Monday, First Presbyterian Church, 110 East Third St., Dixon. Info at https://petuniacityquiltguild.com/.

Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corp. Children’s Podiatry Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 20, Morrison Family Care Clinic, 303 N. Jackson St., Morrison. Clinic is free, but appointments are required; call 800-272-0074.

Library programs

Sterling Public Library. Preschool story time, 10 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. second Saturday. Lego Club 10 a.m. first Saturday. Roleplaying club, 3:30 p.m. Monday. Monarch story time, 6 p.m. second Monday. Teen game night, 5:30 p.m. second Tuesdays. 5-star reads book club, 11:30 a.m. second Saturday. Adults Reading Kids Stuff, 6 p.m. last Tuesday. Bluestem Books, 2 p.m. second Tuesday. Library bingo, 3 p.m. fourth Friday. Reading with therapy dogs, 10 a.m. third Saturday.

Dixon Public Library. Preschool storytime, ages 3-5, 10 a.m. Tuesdays; Baby-toddler storytime, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Orbital book group, 6 p.m. third Wednesdays; Literary merits, 2 p.m. fourth Tuesday;Morning mysteries, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Computer coding club, every other Thursday K-1, 2:45, Grades 2-3, 3:30, Grades 4-5, 4:15

Rock Falls Public Library. Book clubs, 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday of month, 10 a.m. first Thursday of month. Morning Makers, 10 a.m. first and third Fridays.

Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison. Lego club, 10:30 a.m. first Saturday. Storytime, 7 p.m. Thursday.

Historical societies

Lee County Historical and Genealogy Society, 113 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon.

The Casket Girls, 7 p.m. April 24; Carol Chandler will discuss efforts to recruit women to move to North America’s frontier settlements.

Lectures and Seminars

Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon.

Hummingbirds in the Midwest, 10 a.m. April 24

Morrison Heritage Museum, 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison

Learning About Our Amish Neighbors, Marc Gravert, 1:30 p.m., April 30

Saga of the Lilac Bush, An American Pioneer Narrative, Patricia Pessman, 1:30 p.m., May 31

In Vietnam, My Weapon Against Russia Was My Headphone, Steven Siefken, 1:30 p.m., June 4

Exploring Family Trees at Grove Hill Cemetery, Hillary Blevins, 1:30 p.m., July 30

Museums and attractions

Dillon Home, 1005 East Third Street in Sterling. Guided tours Thursday and Friday on the hour starting at 10 a.m. and second weekend of the month.

Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon; free.

Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.

Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S Hennepin Ave, Dixon, open April to December. Tours 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Morrison Heritage Museum, 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, open May to November, 1 to 4 p.m., Friday to Sunday.

Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main Street, Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day).

Byron Museum of History, Wednesday-Saturday 10:00 to 3:00, located at 110 North Union Street, Byron.

Roberts Armory World War II Museum, Route 251 and Intermodal Drive, Rochelle. Open by appointment.

Savanna Museum and Cultural Center, 406 Main St., Savanna. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May through October.

Chaplin Creek Village, full-scale historical restoration project depicting a prairie settlement typical of the middle 19th century, 1715 Whitney Road, Franklin Grove.

Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley.

Summerfield Zoo, 3088 Flora Road, Belvidere.

