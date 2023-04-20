Dixon YMCA youth director honored at women’s leadership forum in Springfield

DIXON – The Dixon Family YMCA’s youth and development director was recently honored at the Emerging Women Leaders Forum in Springfield where she spoke of the importance of meeting a community’s child care needs.

Heather Grobe was the guest of state Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, for the 74th District at the event hosted by the Illinois House Republicans on Tuesday. It featured 50 women throughout the state to recognize the difference they are making in communities throughout Illinois in their fields of education, business, social services, health care, volunteerism and other areas.

It was an honor to welcome her to our State Capitol as recognition for all she has accomplished in her position at the YMCA.” — State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon

The event included brunch featuring a keynote address by Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White, a listening session with House Minority Leader Tony McCombie including special guest Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton, recognition during session of the House of Representatives from the Speaker’s Gallery, and a tour of the Illinois Capitol with architect Andrea Aggertt.

As youth and development director, Grobe helped to create plans for the recently announced 16,000-square-foot child care center that will be built in the Dixon Gateway Project footprint on South Galena Avenue.

Dixon YMCA child care director Heather Grobe talks about the need for child care in the community and the positive impact the facility will have on working parents. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The facility will include space for 220 children, from babies to 5-year-olds, to address child care demand in the area.

“Many people talk about the problems that we face in the state of Illinois but rarely work towards any solution. Heather is one of the rare few who recognized a childcare shortage and worked with YMCA administration and community leaders to develop an actual solution to better family life in the Dixon area,” Fritts said in a news release. “It was an honor to welcome her to our State Capitol as recognition for all she has accomplished in her position at the YMCA.”

The first forum was hosted in 2019, and future events were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. McCombie said they plan to host it annually.

“We were privileged to host an extraordinary group of women from every corner of Illinois who are truly making a positive impact in their communities,” McCombie said. “I would like to thank each of them for sharing their stories with us and for their dedication toward improving the quality of life for women and families in this state we are proud to call home.”

McCombie’s guests were Roberta Smith and Lara Tallman, who were nominated to attend based on their contributions to the 89th District.