5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley: Tops in tuba, piano and 1970s rock

This week’s 5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley is all about sights and sounds. Want to see and hear a tuba player in a solo spot? Check. How about a rock band that was a 1970s hit maker? Check. Echoes of old time radio shows? Check. A classical pianist of international fame playing Brahms on a Steinway? Check. Classic and pop tunes to the backdrop of a neon puppetry? Check.
1 Ecstatic for euphoniums. Andy Rummel, tuba player and professor at Illinois State University will be the featured soloist for the Sterling Municipal Band’s spring concert, 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 26 at Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School. Rummell will be featured in several pieces, including “Capriccio” by Rodney Newman, “The Carioca” by Vincent Youmans, “Concerto for Tuba and Wind Ensemble” by Gary Ziek and “When Yuba Plays the Tuba” by Herman Hupfeld. Admission is free.
2 Synthesize this. Head East, which includes founding keyboardist Roger Boyd, will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Dixon Theatre. The eastern Illinois rock band is famous for its 1975 anthem “Never Been Any Reason” and plans to play many cuts from its iconic LP “Flat As A Pancake.” The five-member group now includes bass player Greg Manahan, guitarist Mark Murtha, drummer Eddy Jones and bass player Darren Walker. Also performing, Drew Cagle and the Reputation. Tickets start at $35.
3 Glow Show. Lightwire Theater’s troupe of “electroluminescent puppeteers” brings to life a family theater experience “The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen” 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Dixon Theatre. Tortoise Junior and Lil’ Hare are in a new kind of race complete with dazzling visuals and music ranging classical to pop. Tickets start at $10.
4 Radio laughs. Performing Arts Guild of Mt. Morris presents “An Evening Around the Radio.” Performances will be 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 21-22 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Pinecrest Grove Theatre, 500 Evergreen Lane, Mt. Morris. Cast members are Dylan Stormont, Montana Larson, Mary Mead Cantrell, Gerald Sheely, Priscilla Osborne, Jeff Bold, Mary Cheatwood, Larry Ubben, Norah Coutts, Dave Sheely, Kelly Houston, Hannah Sheely, Julie Spaine, Ethan Sheely, April Bold, Dennis Cheatwood, Eleanor Guinn and Emily Borgman. Renae Taylor is the Foley artist, providing sound effects. The cast will perform the following routines from radio’s heyday: “Easter Hat War Council” by Burns and Allen; “Who’s on First” by Abbott and Costello; “Aunt Martha and the Ball Game” from Father Knows Best; “The Boss Buys a Race Horse” from My Friend Irma; and “Annie’s Big Surprise Party” from Little Orphan Annie. Admission is $12.
5 Keyboard artistry. Canadian pianist Lorraine Min will perform Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor during her return appearance with the Clinton Symphony Orchestra, which is in concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Vernon Cook Theater, Clinton High School. Min is Julliard trained and a Steinway Piano Company featured artist. This concert marks the close of the Clinton Symphony indoor season. The program includes the overture to “L’isola Disabitata” and Brahms’ “Variations on a theme of Joseph Haydn.” Admission is $20; students are free and adults in the company of a student are $10.
