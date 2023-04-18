Kreider Services receives $250,000 state grant to upgrade homes

DIXON – Kreider Services has won a $250,000 state grant to make improvements to client homes in Dixon, Amboy, Ashton and Rock Falls.

Kreider provides services to more than 600 people with developmental disabilities each year.

The Illinois Department of Human Services and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity recently announced more than $14 million in awards to 70 human services providers throughout the state.

The grants are being provided through the first Human Services Capital Investment Grant program, designed to help social service providers address physical construction and accessibility needs, with Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan funds.

“Supporting these providers is an integral part of my FY24 budget proposal, which calls for the highest-ever statewide commitments to early childhood, developmental disability, mental health, substance use, and homeless prevention services,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a news release. “Thousands of lives will benefit from this investment.”

The Kreider improvement projects include updating five kitchen counters and flooring that have wear and tear as well as water damage, installing a walk-in shower that’s up to ADA standards, and replacing bathroom vanities in one home. Work will also include adding new windows in three homes, siding for one home and an updated sprinkler system in a home to meet new standards.

“When people need help, human service providers are there to answer the call and provide resources and care,” Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said. “These grants will ensure that this great work is delivered at its best by strengthening and addressing infrastructure needs.”

Illinois received more than 450 applications from human services providers throughout the state.

The program was designed to prioritize disproportionately impacted areas, the expansion of human services, and to address fire prevention and mitigation.