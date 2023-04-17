Rock Falls bands and choirs fourth in IHSA state sweepstakes

Rock Falls High School’s music department finished fourth among Class A entrants in the Illinois High School Association state music sweepstakes based on performances of its bands and choirs on Friday and Saturday.

The organizational phase of the IHSA contests were held at sectional sites throughout the state; Rock Falls was at Stockton. Judges score band and choir performances to determine their placement in standings as music does not have a state finals site.

Points come from the solo and ensemble contests which were held March 4 and the organizational contests from this past weekend. Rock Falls instrumentalists had placed second overall after the March 4 sectional.

In Class A, which is for schools with student enrollments between 561 and 1,245, Sycamore placed first overall with 801 points. Chicago High School for the Arts was second at 795, Ottawa was third at 766.5 while Rock Falls was fourth at 750.

Rock Falls entered two bands — concert and jazz — and two choirs — mixed and treble.

Its concert band performed “In Tatum Lux (The Only Light),” “Too Beautiful for Words” and “Arabian Dances.” Its jazz band performed “Uptown Throwdown,” “Harlem Nocturne,” and “Sideways Walking Dog.” The treble choir performed “Adiemus,” “The Seal Lullaby,” and “Vox.” Lastly, the mixed choir performed “Can You Hear?”, “Oceans and Stars,” and an arrangement of “Tshotsholoza.”

Other Sauk Valley schools

In Class B (schools with enrollments 324 to 561), Oregon placed third overall with 807 points. Monmouth-Roseville successfully defended its division title with 880.5 points while Kewanee placed second at 834. Byron was 13th overall, Mendota was 18th and Bureau Valley was 22nd.

In Class C (enrollments 185 to 324), West Carroll placed second overall for the second straight year at 642 points. Other finishers were Lanark Eastland was third at 507, Forreston was fourth at 397.5, Dakota was fifth at 384, Lena-Winslow was sixth at 372 and Fulton was 17th. Campbell Hill Trico won the division for a second straight year with 804 points.

In Class D (fewer than 185 students), sectional host and two-time defending state champion Stockton again took first, scoring 523.5 points. Milledgeville was second at 301.5.

Class AA

In the largest enrollment tier, Washington successfully defended its state title, scoring 1,047 points. Bradley Bourbonnais was second, Waukegan third and Normal Community was fourth.

Next up

Music is the last scheduled event of the IHSA’s winter activities.

The spring schedule has state finals in three activities: journalism state finals will be Saturday at Heartland Community College in Normal, e-sports will be April 29 at Evergreen Park High School, and bass fishing will be May 19-20 at Carlyle Lake in Carlyle.