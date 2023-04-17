‘New’ board for Rock Falls High School to convene

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls High School board of education will meet 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the school library to close out business of the old board, then reconvene five minutes later at Room 137 with the new board — which will look a good deal like the old one.

After conducting the election of officers and making committee assignments, the board will then adjourn to closed session as is customary before the regular meeting begins at 7 p.m.

The three board members on the ballot during the April 4 consolidated election were unopposed. They were Janice McKanna, who got 513 votes, board President Merle Gaulrapp, who had 505, and Heather Waninger, who had 486. Both McKanna and Waninger had filled out unexpired terms in the previous board.

The board will be asked to approve the 2023-2028 teachers collective bargaining agreement and salary increases for non-certified employees.

A leave of absence for a paraprofessional is also on the agenda.

Candidates for summer work are before the board. The list includes Jackelyn Arrezola, Jacob Barnes, Kim Bellows, Devin Tanton-DeJesus, Bailey Fortney, Dee Dee Fortney, Roy Fullmer, Aydon Goff, Mireya Guerrero Ortiz, Hope Heerdt, Vincent Lombardo and Sosha Wilson.

A first reading of the school board policy amendments — an obligation all public schools go through this time of year, is also on the agenda.

Scheduled presentations are Deena Simester of the math department, Heidi Ripley on the Education Pathway and Nicole Janssen on the history club.

The end of the school year calendar is up. The spring play will be 7 p.m. April 27-29, National Honor Society inductions will be 1 p.m. April 30, a spring concert will be 6 p.m.. May 9, prom will be May 13, senior awards will be 1 p.m. May 21, and senior graduation will be 1 p.m. May 28.