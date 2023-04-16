Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed March 31- April 7

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Lena Petty to TCS Total Property Management, 914 Griswold Ave., Sterling, $20,000.

Ronald W. Oncken Jr. to Mathew T. Hinrichs, 304 Walnut St., Prophetstown, $82,000.

Andrew N. Allison to Marilyn Bernard, 1829 Second Ave., Sterling, $64,000.

Donald S. and Melissa A. Randick to Myra J. Oelrichs, 2202 19th Ave., Sterling, $160,000.

Timothy L. and Linda G. Vos to Tyler J. Scott, 213 First Ave., Lyndon, $27,000.

Cruse Rentals LLC to Iron Cross Properties LTD, 701-703 W. Sixth St., Rock Falls, $50,000.

Peter J. Harkness to Fourenuf Master Series LLC Series 3, 31382 Holly Road, Sterling, $0.

Alexander Nolan Marcure to Adim and Sanela Dzeladini, 1003 15th Ave., Fulton, $17,000.

Tyrone Johnson to Coloma Township, six parcels in Coloma Township (former US Bank, 300 First Avenue, Rock Falls), $250,000.

Finance Of America Acquisition Trust 2018HB1 to Gillian Schumaker, 511 E. Fourth St., Rock Falls, $47,000.

M and K Liquors to Arkesh S. and Dineshkumer Patel, 2100 and 2218 Fourth St. (two BP gas stations), Sterling, $700,000.

Todd B. and Julie A. Mickley to Dale A. and Elizabeth A. Glazier Timmons, 732 Milnes Drive, Morrison, $202,500.

Roger J. and Marilyn Decker to Floyd T. Noble, 208 Cedar St., Morrison, $30,000.

Robert L. Shambaugh to Fatmira and Resul Dzeladini, 107 E. Morris St., Morrison, $50,000.

Roland W. and Melba Conkling Estate and Jill Thomas, Jon Conkling and Debra Jo Galvan to Laura Castaneda, one parcel on Charles Street, Rock Falls, $30,000.

Patch Properties LLC to Jose Antonio Huerta Garcia, 1203 W. 17th St., Rock Falls, $45,000.

Larry and Kathryn E. Woolsey to Estevan M. Sanchez, 314 E. Third St., Rock Falls, $74,900.

Melissa J. Ryan to Brandon M. Ward, 1104 E. 16th St., Sterling, $125,000.

Gary Swart to Larry J. and Mary E. Amsbaugh, one parcel on Pine Hill Road, Sterling, $92,500.

George Hill and Kimberly Clarke to Thomas and James Sullivan, 517 Main St., Erie, $125,000.

Quit claim deeds

Edward M. and Dion E. Merema to Theresa M. Zink, 311 W. Fourth Ave., Lyndon, $0.

Donna M. Merema to Edward M. Merema, 311 W. Fourth Ave., Lyndon, $0.

Gary Wayne Retherford Jr. to Donna L. Johnson, 103 E. Eighth Ave., Lyndon, $0.

Larry Schettler to Isaiah Armando Ramirez, 1005 Griswold Ave., Sterling, $6,000.

William Baxter to Shannon E. Mulnix, 605 W. 20th St., Rock Falls, $0.

Trustee deeds

Alan G. Huizenga Living Trust to Holisticoach113east LLC, 113 E. Main St., Morrison, $67,000.

Iron Cross Properties LTD to Cruse Rentals LLC, Cruse Rentals LLC, trustee, 701-703 W. Sixth St., Rock Falls, $0.

Executor deeds

Dora R. Conkling Estate to Laura Castaneda, 1018 Charles St., Rock Falls, $15,000.

Laurie Rae Hanson Estate to Jerry E. Stuart, 701 Deerview Lane, Morrison, $200,000.

Deeds

Gerald H. Pontsler Estate, Joni Haag and Jerri Marie French to Jerri M. and Peter L. French, 303 16th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Roland E. Conkling Estate to Laura Casteneda, 1018 Charles St., Rock Falls, $15,000.

Adam R. Chapman Estate to Cynthia S. Zacharias, 1203 Lincoln St., Rock Falls, $76,000.

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Carol J. Beaston to Carol J. Beaston and Kenneth D. Cooper, 716 S. Lincoln Ave., Dixon, $0.

Anthony Mazzarisi to Mazz Properties LLC III, 1010 Academy St., Dixon, $0.

Anthony Mazzarisi to Mazz Properties LLC I, 420 W. Third St., Dixon, $0.

Anthony Mazzarisi to Mazz Properties LLC II, 1319 Woodlawn Ave., Dixon, $0.

Alan Toomsen to Alan Toomsen Rentals LLC 916, 916 W. First St., Dixon, $0.

David M. and Kimberly Leffelman to Ethan H. Orzech, 301 N. Richmond, Sublette, $182,000.

Gary L. and Terry L. Harden to Brian Dabney and Jennifer Coley, 607 and 613 Willow Ave., Dixon, $375,000.

Marek L. Kaczowka and Anna E. Klich to Marzena Agnieska and Szymon Sutula, block 17, lot 232, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $10,000.

Mark and Tricia Cymerman to Brian L. Bebe, block 20, lot 114, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

Victor and Maria H. Garcia to Carl T. and Joann M. Gilkerson, block 11, lots 196-197, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $22,000.

Anthony Mazzarisi to Jaymes A. Carey, 606 W. Third St., Dixon, $70,000.

Fieldstone Ltd. to Randy B. Becker, 379 Woodside Place, Dixon, $7,500.

Quit claim deeds

Dixon Park District to Treehouse Foods Services LLC, 804 Palmyra St., Dixon, $0.

Carol A. Roath to Carol A. Roath and Miriah J. Troester, 1015 W. Third St., Dixon, $0.

Trustee deeds

WHE Irrevocable Trust, Jennifer Florek and Kimberly Lueken, trustees, to Scott P. and Amy S. Mareta, block 12, lot 16, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

Arnold B. Stangeland and Arnold B. Stangeland Marital Trust, Julie L. McLearen and Melissa Kanwischer, successor co-trustees, to Jose and Claudia Villarreal, 3440 Herman Road, Lee, $450,000.

Trust Number 101 and 102, Susan L. Coers and Thomas E. Hillison, successor trustees, to Angela M. Shrimplin, two parcels of farmland in Bradford Township, $0.

Trust Number 101 and 102, Susan L. Coers and Thomas E. Hillison, successor trustees, to Thomas E. Hillison, one parcel of farmland in Bradford Township, $0.

Trust Number 101 and 102, Susan L. Coers and Thomas E. Hillison, successor trustees, to Susan L. Coers, 1615 Gap Road, Franklin Grove, $0.

Sheriff’s deed

Lee County sheriff and Michael Berardi to Glen Erickson, 309 Spruce St., Dixon, $54,500.

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Richard J. Bushman to Kayla Lynn Hudson and Jeffrey L. Cholke, 505 S. Franklin Ave., Oregon, $95,500.

Kalie A. Carole to Casey Clark, 705 Clay St., Oregon, $147,000.

Erin L. and Cory D. Folk to Jennifer Lynn Leach, 107 N. 14th St., Oregon, $268,500.

Timothy Bruns and Duane W. Capes to Thomas F. Vrana II, 117 Lake Lida Lane, Rochelle, $25,500.

The late Richard M. Fenton by heirs to Margaret M. Brown, 114 Southview Drive, Rochelle, $0.

Ronald and Anna M. Crossley to David R. and Marsha C. Folk, 608 Sunset Drive, Polo, $220,000.

Quit claim deeds

Sharon K. Miller to John R. Powell, 301 S. Franklin Ave., Polo, $0.

Deann M. Irvin to Leslie R. Neuschwanger, 213 N. Jackson Ave., Polo, $20,000.

Jason T. and Devon N.L. Stoll to JDSS LLC Series 115, 115 W. Second St., Byron, $0.

Trustee deeds

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trust 104487 to Mark and Athina Nehrkorn, 3017 N. Silver Ridge Drive, Oregon, $19,900.

Kurz Family Trust, Suzanna Van Dam, Norman O. Kurz and Carol Tetrov Kurz to Anna M. Lane, 203 E. South St., Creston, $0.

Ackerman Family Trust 217, Lisa R. and Kevin J. Ackerman, trustees, to Donald E. and Marilyn K. Nelson, 605 E. Buffalo St., Polo, $326,000.

Harlan E. and Dixie L. Rowland Trust 997, Harlan E. Rowland, trustee, to Jennifer Altenbernd, 8660 Sunset Drive, Byron, $250,000.

William C. and Mariles K. Davis Trust 981, William C. and Mariles K. Davis, trustees, to Blue Crew LLC, 2506 W. Oregon Trail Road, Oregon, $500,000.

Executor deed

The late Ronald E. Nissen by executor to Susan L. Nicholas and Robert H. Saddoris, 6067 West Grove Road, Mt. Morris, $176,000.

Sheriff’s deed

Ogle County sheriff to Eric L. Calloway and Lakeview Loan Servicings LLC, 2785 S. state Route 2, Oregon, $0.

