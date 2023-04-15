Youthful turkey hunters in Lee, Whiteside double previous harvest

Hunters younger than 18 in Lee and Whiteside counties each doubled their take from the previous year during the spring youth turkey hunting season, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said.

Meanwhile, young hunters in Ogle County still had the most, matching the previous year’s harvest.

In Lee County, the harvest was 12 birds, up from five the previous year. In Whiteside, it was nine birds, up from four.

Ogle County’s harvest was 13, the same as the previous year.

Bureau County was at 10, down from 16, while Carroll County was at five, down from seven.

According to preliminary figures released by the IDNR, youthful hunters collected 1,309 birds. Although that was more than the 1,258 taken in 2022, it was short of the record 1,733 from 2020.

There were 5,283 permits issued for the spring youth hunt, about 200 more than the previous year.

The top counties for harvests were Jefferson at 52, Randolph at 48, Marion at 47, Pike at 39 and Adams at 37.