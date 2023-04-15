Seven recognized as region’s Women of Achievement

DIXON — The YWCA of the Sauk Valley recognized seven award recipients on Thursday during the 40th annual Women of Achievement Luncheon held at Dixon Elks Club, according to a release from the organization.

The Spirit of Achievement Award was given posthumously to Alexandria “Lexie” Perry, who died at age 20 in November last year. Perry excelled in the fine arts while coping with health issues her entire life and “touched many lives in a positive way and will never be forgotten.” She participated in the fine arts at Sauk Valley Community College, served as a mentor, and joined Americorps. While at Sterling High School she played tenor saxophone, sang in the choir and took part in school stage productions. She worked at Rockin’ Nutrition in Dixon.

The other recipients were:

Nicole Oberg, truancy officer at Regional Office of Education 47, received the Crete Dillon Bowman Award for Community Leadership. Oberg is a trained musician and teacher, practitioner of the Japanese form of energy healing called reiki and a community volunteer. Oberg was nominated with Eileen Piper, and Margaret Tyne.

Linda Hellmich, retired clinical psychologist at KSB Hospital, received the Jane Reid Keefer Award for Professions and Education. In a 28-year career Hellmich served University of Florida, Carleton College and the University of Kentucky, is a policy consultant in the areas of sexual harassment and sexual misconduct and has served as YWCA board president. Jennifer Kelly, Nicole Shafer, Lindsy Stumpenhorst and Susie Welch were also nominated.

Sue Ely is the executive administrator for Kreider Services, which serves and supports children with disabilities. In recognition of Ely’s dedication to the Kreider mission, she received the L.L. Ely Award. Audrey Mae Bonnell, Andrea Cook, and Marcella Wells were also nominated.

Guadalupe Bonnell received the Pearl Woods Award for Business and Industry. Bonnell owns Mexicali Rose, is a bilingual public service representative for the Illinois Secretary of State and serves as a bookkeeper at Bonnell Repair and Towing, in addition as serving Taste of Fiesta. Mary Oros and Lisa Wiersema were also nominated.

Nancy Tracy received the Louise Bittorf Sullivan Inspirational Woman Award. Tracy is “involved in numerous activities” is eager to help and assist others. Other nominees were Kim Gaffey, Clara Harris, Jennifer Schultz, Trish Senneff and Donna Wellman.

Blerina Mimini received the Young Woman of Tomorrow Award. She is a member of Rotaract and is president of the Student Government Association at Sauk Valley Community College, where she is a sophomore majoring in business. Ainsley Reed and Teyla Wendt were also nominated.

Photographs of winners will be displayed in the lobby of the YWCA. Proceeds from the luncheon support programs to address domestic violence and sexual assault; support anti-bullying efforts; advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace; programs for girls; extending services to immigrant families; and provide services to uplift women in their careers.

The YWCA of the Sauk Valley is a United Way agency of the Lee and Whiteside counties and is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all peoples.