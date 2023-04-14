Sauk Valley Community College partners with career center for automotive program

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College and the Whiteside Area Career Center are partnering to offer a seven-week, entry-level automotive technician program.

The program will be at WACC May 30 through July 12 with a two-week off-site externship.

Students must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license. Space is limited to 10 people.

Students will gain an entry-level understanding in suspension and steering, brakes, exhaust systems, and routine maintenance and servicing of vehicle systems. Minimal automotive knowledge or experience is needed to be successful in this program.

“The program will provide students with a solid foundation and skills to enter the automotive industry,” according to a Sauk news release.

Students will receive a tool kit and tool box before they start their externship worth up to $500.

The program will be four weeks of instruction and hands-on learning, a two-week externship for a minimum of 40 hours and three days of review and Automotive Service Excellence test preparation.

Classroom instruction will be from 8 a.m. to noon May 30 to June 23, and the required 40-hour externship will run from June 26 through July 8. The program will wrap up with review and ASE test prep July 10 through July 12 at WACC.

The program cost is $750.

Call Brenda Helms at 815-835-6212 for information or to register.