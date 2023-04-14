Dixon Historic Theatre wins $100,000 grant

DIXON – The Dixon Historic Theatre has won a $100,000 state tourism grant to go toward production and technical expenses.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity recently awarded $22.5 million to 89 local tourism festivals and attractions across the state through the Tourism Attractions and Festivals Grant Program.
The city and I deeply appreciate the work being done to safeguard this economic and cultural anchor in downtown Dixon.”— Dixon Mayor Li Arellano Jr.
Last year, the theater and the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street collaborated and won a $1.2 million federal grant for structural improvements to the century-old facility. It’s part of a continued effort to revitalize the theater and make it a cultural anchor for the region.
“Discover Dixon/Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street and The Dixon Historic Theatre continue to earn impressive financial support as they revitalize this historic community venue,” Mayor Li Arellano Jr. said. “The city and I deeply appreciate the work being done to safeguard this economic and cultural anchor in downtown Dixon.”
The $100,000 grant will help with expenses for this season, which will include musicals, children’s theater, comedians and live music events.
“The Dixon Historic Theatre needs all the help it can get as these last three years have provided challenges in our operations,” Dixon council member Mike Venier said. “This grant ,along with the other funding, has been a huge shot in the arm toward our future and its successes.”
The grant process required demonstrating how the award would help businesses in the surrounding area as well as the project’s ability to attract visitors for overnight stays.
The $1.2 million grant from the Economic Development Administration required a $300,000 local investment, and both the Dixon City Council and Lee County Board previously agreed to give the theater $100,000. The remaining $100,000 came from the theater’s community fundraising campaign.
Funds for the revitalization project will go toward a new roof, tuckpointing on the exterior, windows, lighting and other improvements.
Improvements also will include addressing water leaks in different areas, drainage on the south side of the building with Peace Park, making restrooms more accessible, replacing the front doors and storefront windows, painting the auditorium and lobby, and adding seating with the goal to increase capacity to about 1,000 people. The current capacity is 915.
Crews will be able to work around some of the events, but construction will take up most of the season running from mid-June to October.